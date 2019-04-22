Amy Duggar pregnant with first child

Another Duggar is on the way.

On Sunday, Amy Duggar announced she and husband Dillon King are expecting their first child together.

“BABY KING IS ON THE WAY!!! Happy Easter from our growing family to yours!!” Duggar posted on Instagram.

Duggar, 32, who is due this October, also gushed to People about impending parenthood.

“We are completely speechless, overly excited and ready for the next chapter as new parents,” she shared.

Duggar, the niece of “19 Kids and Counting’s” Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, said she is “over the moon about becoming a momma!”

As for King, who married Duggar in 2015, he’s prepping for fatherhood as much as he can.

“The learning curve of being a new father is kind of terrifying, but at the same time equally astonishing,” he said.

This story originally appeared on Page Six.