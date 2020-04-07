Former 'Real Housewives' star Lauri Peterson’s son, Josh Waring, sues Orange County, deputies: report

Josh Waring, the son of former "Real Housewife" star Lauri Peterson, filed a lawsuit alleging he was almost killed in jail, according to a new report.

On Monday, Waring sued Orange County, Calif., and two OC Sheriff's deputies -- who were assigned to the men's jail in Santa Ana -- claiming they tried to have him killed out of retaliation, per TMZ.

According to the outlet, citing legal documents, Waring alleges that guards inside the jail told him the razor blade attack made against him was because Warning spoke negatively about the two deputies.

In October 2019, Waring made headlines after he was slashed multiple times by a fellow inmate. He was left bleeding after getting cut several times on his face and chest by the inmate's razor blade.

At the time, Waring claimed the correctional officers were the ones to blame for the fight and set him up. He also claimed the correction officers were trying to cover up their alleged negligence.

According to TMZ, which obtained the criminal report from the incident, a correctional officer claimed that, after the attack, Waring told the guards that he knew they were not behind it.

Joel Garson, Waring's attorney, told Fox News at the time that the guard was lying to cover up the fact that the attacker should not have been out of his cell in the first place, per the jail’s protocol.

Meanwhile, on March 6, Warning took a plea deal in his attempted murder case, stemming from a 2016 arrest. Per TMZ, again citing court documents, Waring pleaded guilty to felony counts of assault with a firearm, evading a peace officer, two counts of assault, hit-and-run with property damage and battery.

Garson told Fox News at the time that Waring was to get time served and was set to be released at some point that day.

Waring had been in jail awaiting trial since his June 2016 arrest. According to the Los Angeles Times, Waring was arrested after he allegedly shot a man in Costa Mesa, Calif., and then engaged in a car chase with authorities. He initially pleaded not guilty.

