'Real Housewives' star's son claims guards are lying about jailhouse slashing incident

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Lauri Peterson’s son, Josh Waring, claims a guard who responded to his jailhouse slashing is lying to cover up his negligence.

Josh, who is awaiting trial on charges of three counts of attempted murder from a 2016 incident, was attacked by a heavily tattooed man armed with a razor blade in a shocking jailhouse fight that was all caught on video.

According to TMZ, which obtained the criminal report from the incident, a correctional officer claims that after the attack Josh told the guards that he knew they were not behind it.

Josh's attorney, Joel Garson, told Fox News that the guard is simply lying to cover up the fact that the attacker should not have been out of his cell in the first place, per the jail’s protocol.

"There's no way Josh would say that. For them to put that in the report... Why would anyone say that?" Garson explained. "Clearly they knew they were going to get blamed. It's ridiculous."

Orange County, Calif. officials did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

In the video, Josh is headed back to his cell when his attacker comes out of nowhere and starts trying to slash him. The duo exchange blows and Waring is able to fend him off long enough for guards to respond and break it up. Page Six reports that he suffered injuries to his chest and face resulting in 20 stitches.

Garson previously told TMZ that the attack could possibly have to do with the other inmate being upset about Waring’s protective custody status. As for the guard’s alleged negligence, it’s worth mentioning that Waring is currently suing Orange County, Calif. for alleged mistreatment by guards, according to The New York Post.

Garson explained that he's looking forward to questioning the guard under oath in the near future.

“I am horrified, sad, brokenhearted, disgusted and appalled by my son’s condition," Lauri told US Weekly. "This situation should have never been allowed to happened as Josh is SEP, which is that he is never allowed contact with anyone! He is in a module that everyone in it is protective custody for varying reasons and never allowed to have contact with each other or anyone."