Former 'Real Housewives' star's son's jailhouse attacker charged with assault

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Lauri Peterson’s son, Josh Waring, was slashed multiple times by a fellow inmate and now the alleged attacker has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Inmate Jose Jesus Guzman was caught fighting Josh, who is awaiting trial on charges of three counts of attempted murder from a 2016 incident, in a shocking jailhouse fight at the Orange County Jail in Santa Ana, on Oct. 9.

Waring was left bleeding after getting cut several times on his face and chest by Guzman's razor blade. According to TMZ, Guzman is set to be arraigned next month and faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, infliction of great bodily injury, possession of a deadly weapon by a prisoner and destroying/concealing evidence.

FORMER 'RHOC' STAR'S SON JOSH WARING ASKS FOR $2 MILLION, CLAIMS JAIL GUARDS PEPPER BALLED HIS CELL

Guzman will likely now face even more time behind bars.

Waring claims the correctional officers are the ones to blame for the fight and set him up. He also claims the correction officers are trying to cover up their negligence.

According to TMZ, which obtained the criminal report from the incident, a correctional officer claims that after the attack, Waring told the guards that he knew they were not behind it.

Josh's attorney, Joel Garson, told Fox News that the guard is lying to cover up the fact that the attacker should not have been out of his cell in the first place, per the jail’s protocol.

"There's no way Josh would say that. For them to put that in the report ... Why would anyone say that?" Garson explained. "Clearly, they knew they were going to get blamed. It's ridiculous."

The jail said it was investigating the incident.

"On Oct. 9 at approximately 6 p.m., there was an assault that occurred at the Intake Release Center between two male inmates. Both inmates were treated by medical staff at the jail for injuries sustained during the assault. A criminal investigation against the suspect has begun, along with an internal administrative investigation," The Orange County Sheriff's Department told Fox News in a statement.

'REAL HOUSEWIVES' STAR'S SON CLAIMS GUARDS ARE LYING ABOUT JAILHOUSE SLASHING INCIDENT

The statement went on to explain that the safety of the Orange County Jail's more than 5,500 inmates is the top priority.

In the video, Josh was headed back to his cell when his attacker comes out of nowhere and starts trying to slash him. The duo exchange blows and Waring is able to fend him off long enough for guards to respond and break it up. Page Six reports that he suffered injuries to his chest and face resulting in 20 stitches.

Garson previously told TMZ that the attack could possibly have to do with the other inmate being upset about Waring’s protective custody status. As for the guard’s alleged negligence, it’s worth mentioning that Waring is currently suing Orange County, Calif. for alleged mistreatment by guards, according to The New York Post.

Garson explained that he's looking forward to questioning the guard under oath in the near future.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I am horrified, sad, brokenhearted, disgusted and appalled by my son’s condition," Lauri told US Weekly. "This situation should have never been allowed to happened as Josh is SEP, which is that he is never allowed contact with anyone! He is in a module that everyone in it is protective custody for varying reasons and never allowed to have contact with each other or anyone."

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.