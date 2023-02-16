Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Josh Duggar’s attorneys appeal his child porn conviction

Former '19 Kids and Counting' star was sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison in 2022

By Elizabeth Stanton | Fox News
close
Josh Duggar heads into court for child pornography trial Video

Josh Duggar heads into court for child pornography trial

Former '19 Kids and Counting' star Josh Duggar heads into the courthouse alongside his lawyers and wife Anna as he is set to stand trial.

An attorney for Josh Duggar is seeking to reverse his conviction for downloading child pornography.

Attorneys for both Duggar and the U.S. Justice Department appeared before a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for a hearing, where Duggar’s attorneys say investigators violated his rights by seizing the phone he was using to try to call his lawyer during the search that found the images.

The former reality star was convicted in 2021 and sentenced last year to 12 1/2 years in prison.

Duggar was arrested in April 2021 after a Little Rock, Arkansas, police detective found child porn files were being shared by a computer traced to him. Investigators testified that images depicting the sexual abuse of children were downloaded in 2019 onto a computer at a dealership he owned. 

In this handout photo provided by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, former television personality, Josh Duggar, poses for a booking photo after his arrest April 29, 2021.

In this handout photo provided by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, former television personality, Josh Duggar, poses for a booking photo after his arrest April 29, 2021. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office )

JOSH DUGGAR FACING 'TOUGH' BIRTHDAY IN JAIL AS WIFE ANNA AND PARENTS CLING TO THEIR FAITH, FRIEND SAYS

Prosecutors say the computer Duggar used had a monitoring program on it to report his activities to his wife, Anna Duggar, but the images and video were downloaded after separate software was installed that would allow him to download items without being detected.

Additionally, they say that Duggar was free to leave the scene and not speak with agents without an attorney, and he was with two other people whose cellphones weren’t seized, indicating "he had an option to speak to a lawyer even though obviously the officers had appropriately seized the phone at the outset of their search."

Duggar’s attorneys argued, "What federal agents did is they physically took the phone out of his hand and from that point forward, deprived him of the ability to communicate with his legal counsel, as was his constitutional right."

Allegations against the 34-year-old go back as far as 2006, when authorities received a tip from a family friend accusing him of molesting four of his sisters and a babysitter years earlier. However, it was concluded that the statute of limitations had passed on any possible charges.

The Duggar family in 2014

The Duggar family in 2014 ( D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The news resurfaced in 2015 while the Duggar family’s reality show, "19 Kids and Counting," was airing on TLC, and the series was canceled.

Duggar later apologized for cheating on his wife and having a pornography addiction and sought treatment. 

Josh Duggar was convicted in 2021, and sentenced last year to 12 1/2 years in prison.

Josh Duggar was convicted in 2021, and sentenced last year to 12 1/2 years in prison. (Kris Connor/Getty Images)

Last month, Fox News Digital spoke with Duggar’s sister, Jinger Duggar Vuolo, who wrote a book about leaving the family’s religion titled "Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear."

Jinger Duggar Vuolo compared the religious teaching she grew up with to being "cult-like."

Jinger Duggar Vuolo compared the religious teaching she grew up with to being "cult-like." (Courtesy of Jinger Vuolo)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That’s something that is still just so difficult for me to talk about," Duggar Vuolo admitted. "And my heart breaks for the victims and their families. And at the same time, I’m just so grateful for the justice system. I’m grateful that justice is being served. It’s just so heartbreaking."

Fox News Digital’s Stephanie Nolasco and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Trending