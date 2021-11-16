Expand / Collapse search
Pregnancy
Published

Josh Duggar, wife Anna welcome 7th child

The former '19 Kids and Counting' star and his wife welcomed a baby girl named Madyson

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
Josh Duggar and his wife Anna have welcomed their seventh child together.

Anna Duggar announced on Tuesday that she delivered a baby girl.

"Meet little Madyson Lily Duggar!" Anna captioned an Instagram post, along with a pink heart emoji. 

In an Instagram Story, Anna revealed that Madyson was born on Oct. 23 at 2:39 a.m., weighing seven pounds and nine ounces. She was born 20 inches long.

JOSH DUGGAR SEEN WITH PREGNANT WIFE ANNA AFTER JUDGE DENIES MOTION TO DISMISS CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CASE

Anna and Josh Duggar have welcomed their seventh child.

Anna and Josh Duggar have welcomed their seventh child. (Kris Connor/Getty Images)

This means the Duggar clan has expanded to a family of nine. Madyson joins siblings Mackynzie, 12, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, and Maryella, 1.

Anna's announcement came just two weeks before Josh, 33, is scheduled to go to trial for his ongoing child pornography case. Josh also has a pre-trial conference currently scheduled for Nov. 18.

The disgraced former reality star was arrested by U.S. Marshals on April 29 in Arkansas. One day later, he was indicted on federal child pornography charges and pleaded not guilty. He was granted release by a federal judge as he awaits trial.

JOSH DUGGAR'S LATEST MOTIONS IN CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CASE DENIED BY COURT: HERE'S WHY

Josh starred on TLC’s "19 Kids and Counting" until it was pulled from the network in 2015 following revelations that he had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. His parents said he had confessed to the fondling and apologized.

The disgraced former reality star was arrested by U.S. Marshals on April 29 in Arkansas. One day later, he was indicted on federal child pornography charges and pleaded not guilty. He was granted release by a federal judge as he awaits trial. (Washington County Police Department)

He previously apologized for a pornography addiction and cheating on his wife, Anna. Josh and Anna Duggar have been married since 2008.

Josh Duggar has been living with third-party custodians as he awaits his child pornography trial later this month.

Josh Duggar has been living with third-party custodians as he awaits his child pornography trial later this month. Seen here, a photo outside the home reads ‘No trespassing.’ (Nic Davidson)

Josh and Anna were spotted together in September. In footage obtained by local ABC affiliate 40/29 News, the accused former TV star smiled as he exited the courthouse, walking hand-in-hand with his then-pregnant wife.

