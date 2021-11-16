Josh Duggar, wife Anna welcome 7th child

Josh Duggar and his wife Anna have welcomed their seventh child together.

Anna Duggar announced on Tuesday that she delivered a baby girl.

"Meet little Madyson Lily Duggar!" Anna captioned an Instagram post, along with a pink heart emoji.

In an Instagram Story, Anna revealed that Madyson was born on Oct. 23 at 2:39 a.m., weighing seven pounds and nine ounces. She was born 20 inches long.

This means the Duggar clan has expanded to a family of nine. Madyson joins siblings Mackynzie, 12, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, and Maryella, 1.

Anna's announcement came just two weeks before Josh, 33, is scheduled to go to trial for his ongoing child pornography case. Josh also has a pre-trial conference currently scheduled for Nov. 18.

The disgraced former reality star was arrested by U.S. Marshals on April 29 in Arkansas. One day later, he was indicted on federal child pornography charges and pleaded not guilty. He was granted release by a federal judge as he awaits trial.

Josh starred on TLC’s "19 Kids and Counting" until it was pulled from the network in 2015 following revelations that he had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. His parents said he had confessed to the fondling and apologized.

He previously apologized for a pornography addiction and cheating on his wife, Anna. Josh and Anna Duggar have been married since 2008.

