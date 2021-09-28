Josh Duggar seen with pregnant wife Anna after judge denies motion to dismiss child pornography case

Josh Duggar recently appeared in an Arkansas courthouse where a judge denied his motions to dismiss charges in his ongoing child pornography case.

A total of four motions were denied on Monday, with the judge yet to rule on the fifth motion, Fox News has confirmed.

The filed motions include motions to suppress statements and request for an evidentiary hearing, to dismiss the case on claims of the government’s failure to preserve potentially exculpatory evidence, to suppress photographs of Duggar’s hands and feet while in custody, and to dismiss an indictment for violation of the appointments.

The fifth motion, which hasn't been ruled on, was another request to suppress evidence. A total of five motions were originally filed on Aug. 20.

In footage obtained by local ABC affiliate 40/29 News, the accused "19 Kids and Counting" star, 33, smiled as he exited the courthouse, walking hand-in-hand with his pregnant wife, Anna Duggar, who appears to be standing by her husband’s side pending his Nov. 30 trial.

Duggar was indicted in April on two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography, some of which prosecutors said depicted the sexual abuse of toddlers.

The reality personality has pleaded not guilty.

In addition to his wife, Duggar’s parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have also allegedly remained in his corner amid the scandal, People magazine reported on Sept. 1, adding that the family is split on their support for Duggar.

"Jim Bob always wants to sweep things under the rug," a family source claimed to the outlet. "He's never going to talk about the scandal because it's bad for business."

However, Duggar's sibling Jinger, 27, and her husband Jeremy, 33, called the allegations "disturbing" and said that the two wanted "justice" in a public statement.

Duggar reportedly believes he will "get out" of the child pornography case entirely in spite of what evidence federal prosecutors might have to support their argument against him.

"He really thinks he's going to get out of it," an insider relayed to People magazine.

In August, a report from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette said attorneys for Duggar initially filed two motions to kick the case completely.

The first motion sees Duggar’s attorneys argue that the government failed to preserve potentially exculpatory evidence involving three people who had access to Duggar’s used car lot. When investigators searched electronic devices belonging to the three people, they reportedly preserved no evidence, despite one witness saying he worked at the car lot and stayed there overnight on occasion without Duggar’s knowledge or permission.

He admitted to viewing adult pornography through websites accessed on the lot’s wireless internet on his phone. However, the government reportedly said that no evidence of criminality was found on his electronic device or that of the other two witnesses.

However, Duggar's lawyers argue that the search was not done properly.

The other motion alleges that the two acting secretaries of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security at the time of the Duggar investigation weren’t properly appointed. The motions ask for the dismissal of the two charges and to suppress evidence in the case, including all statements Duggar made to investigators.

Duggar has been confined to the home of family friends who agreed to be his custodians during his release, and he is prohibited from using any internet-accessible devices as he awaits trial.

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy and Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.