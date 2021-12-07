Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Josh Duggar trial: Prosecution rests, defense brings in forensics computer analyst

Duggar, 33, is charged with receiving and possessing child pornography and faces up to 20 years in prison on each count if convicted

Associated Press
Defense attorneys for former reality TV star Josh Duggar have begun presenting their case to a federal jury with testimony from a computer analyst who said it's possible that the computer where child pornography was downloaded could have been accessed remotely.

The testimony from forensic computer analyst Michele Bush came hours after a Duggar family friend testified under questioning from prosecutors that Duggar admitted in 2003 to molesting four young girls, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Duggar, 33, is charged with receiving and possessing child pornography and faces up to 20 years in prison on each count if convicted. His federal trial began last week in northwest Arkansas.

DUGGAR FAMILY'S 19 KIDS: WHERE ARE THEY NOW?

The prosecution rested its case Monday and Duggar's attorneys began calling witnesses shortly thereafter.

Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar welcomed their seventh child this fall.

Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar welcomed their seventh child this fall. (Kris Connor)

Defense attorneys for Duggar have argued that someone else downloaded or placed the child pornography onto the computer at Duggar's workplace, noting that no child pornography was found on Duggar’s phone or laptop.

But federal prosecutors have detailed logs showing, minute by minute, the activity on Duggar’s computer that alternated between him sending personal messages, downloading child porn and saving pictures of notes.

JOSH DUGGAR TRIAL: FRIEND CLAIMS DUGGAR CONFESSED TO MOLESTING CHILDREN

Duggar, 33, is charged with receiving and possessing child pornography and faces up to 20 years in prison on each count if convicted (Kris Connor/Getty Images)

Duggar, featured on TLC's "19 Kids and Counting" show, was charged in April. Prosecutors say child pornography was downloaded to the computer in May 2019.

TLC pulled the reality TV show in 2015 over revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. In 2015, Duggar publicly apologized for his pornography addiction and cheating on his wife, calling himself "the biggest hypocrite ever."

(L-R) Jessa Duggar, Jinger Duggar, Jill Duggar, and Jana Duggar in March 2014. 

(L-R) Jessa Duggar, Jinger Duggar, Jill Duggar, and Jana Duggar in March 2014.  ( D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra)

Duggar’s trial is happening as his father, Jim Bob Duggar, runs in a special election for a vacant state Senate seat in northwest Arkansas. Jim Bob Duggar was also featured prominently on the TLC show and previously served in the Arkansas House.

Jim Bob Duggar is one of four Republicans seeking their party's nomination. Early voting was to begin Tuesday and the primary is set for Dec. 14.

