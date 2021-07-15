Divorcing Josh Duggar would be his wife Anna's 'last resort,' source says

EXCLUSIVE: Josh Duggar 's wife Anna is going to continue standing by his side amid his upcoming child pornography trial, a family friend reveals.

The disgraced former " 19 Kids and Counting " star was indicted on federal charges in Arkansas in April and has since pleaded not guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

He's currently living with third party custodians at a home away from his wife Anna and their six kids per a court order. While several have speculated if Josh and Anna's 12-year marriage can survive his latest scandal, a source close to the family tells Fox News that Anna Duggar is a "strong" wife who is holding on to her faith.

"Divorce is never going to be a first option [for Anna]," the family friend told Fox News this week. "It's going to be a last, last resort."

The source revealed that it's in Anna's nature as a worshipper of God to stand by her husband in his trying times. Anna, who married Josh in 2008, is currently pregnant with their seventh child.

"That is the kind of wife she is and the kind of person she is and the kind of family that they are," the family insider said of Anna's willingness to stay married to Josh. "She and his family are going to stick by him no matter what. They obviously won't agree with some things he's done in the past and don't know what's happening with what's going on right now but they're always going to love him and stand by him and want the best for him, and want him to do things right. They're never going to be different than that."

Still, the family insider noted that this isn't the 33-year-old's first scandal. In 2015, the TLC network pulled the family's hit reality show "19 Kids and Counting" from the network following revelations that he had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter in the early 2000s. Josh's parents said he had confessed to the fondling at the time and apologized.

Later that year, it was reported that Duggar owned an account on Ashley Madison, a website meant to facilitate extramarital affairs.

"With everything going on there's a lot of healing that needs to be done, with him, with Anna, with their family. In the past, that was really and truly a family thing that was only put where it was because of who they were, because of Jim Bob and Michelle wanting to do things the right way," the source added.

Like Josh, Anna grew up in a conservative and religious household with several siblings. The family source said Anna's decision not to divorce Josh up until this point lies with not how she was raised, however, but because of her "relationship with God."

"It's not just how she was raised. It's what she was taught in her relationship with God. She's an amazing young woman, wife, and mom. I just wish it would all be over," the friend added.

"I hate what's going on but again all I can do is pray and hope for the best in that," the source added.

Last month, Josh was granted a stay in his looming trial on child pornography charges as the matter was officially been rescheduled by a judge. The trial was moved from its previously scheduled date of July 6, 2021 , to November 30, 2021.

