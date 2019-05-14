Jonathan Rhys Meyers' wife Mara Lane posts bikini video on Instagram after Coca-Cola heir flight scandal

Jonathan Rhys Meyers' wife doesn't appear terribly concerned about the plight of Coca-Cola heir Alkiviades “Alki” David.

Mara Lane posted a video to Instagram set to the tune "Baby Shark" early Tuesday morning.

In the clip, Lane tans while her and Rhys Meyers' son, Wolf Rhys Meyers, tosses sand on her legs at the beach in St. Kitts-Nevis.

Lane and the "London Town" star reportedly flew to St. Kitts with David on a private jet.

The Anti-Narcotics Unit at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport arrested the 50-year-old hologram exec after customs officials found approximately 5,000 cannabis plants, seeds and other cannabis products on his jet. David was charged with intent to supply, possession of controlled drugs and importation of a controlled drug into the federation.

David claimed the plants on board were “all hemp” and were related to a new venture to start a legal cannabis business in the region. He and Chase Ergen, the heir to the satellite fortune, announced in April that they formed a consortium aimed at developing the cannabis business in Eastern Caribbean nations such as St. Kitts-Nevis, Dominica and Antigua.

The heir told The Daily Mail, "Jonathan Rhys Meyers' mother-in-law and wife were cavity searched. We left the airport after the search but were then arrested after trying to leave the island a few days later."

David was released after paying $30,000 cash bail. He is scheduled to appear at Basseterre Magistrate Court on May 14. He’s required to surrender all travel documents and report to the Frigate Bay Police Station for daily check-ins.

Lane captioned another snap of David holding her son, "@alkidavid, we hope you have favorable outcomes with your business ventures in gorgeous St Kitts & Nevis. Wolf says hi Uncle Chase, we hope you feel better. We love you both.*

Rhys Meyers' management did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment on the arrests.

