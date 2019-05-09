Expand / Collapse search
NASCAR will stop the Coca-Cola 600 for moment of remembrance on Memorial Day weekend

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
NASCAR will pause the Coca-Cola 600 in the middle of the race on Memorial Day weekend for a moment of remembrance.

Charlotte Motor Speedway officials requested that the series make the gesture, which it did in 2009 when the Sunday race was moved to Memorial Day due to rain.

The Coca-Cola 600 is a Memorial Day weekend tradition in NASCAR.

The Coca-Cola 600 is a Memorial Day weekend tradition in NASCAR. (Getty Images)

“People kept talking about that that was so impactful,” Charlotte Motor Speedway general manager Greg Walter told NBC Sports.

“So we asked can we do that again? Our sport is so prone to supporting the military and so prone to understanding what the Memorial Day is all about.”

The 30-second break will take place at the completion of Stage 2 of the race, when the cars will park in pit lane and be joined by their crewmembers.

The parents of Army Sgt. Dale Griffin joined Kyle Busch on Wednesday at the unveiling of the paint scheme his car will feature during the Coca-Cola 600.

As part of the weekend’s salute to America’s fallen heroes, Kyle Bush’s car will wear a red, white and blue paint scheme and carry the name of Army Sgt. Dale Griffin, who was killed by a roadside bomb in 2009 while serving in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom.

