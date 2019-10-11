Jon Gosselin ‘furious’ with ex-wife Kate for allowing kids to film ‘Kate Plus 8’ against judge’s ruling

Jon Gosselin couldn’t contain himself when asked about his thoughts on his ex-wife Kate Gosselin continuing to let their children film despite a judge’s ruling that it wasn’t good for the kids.

In an interview with DailyMailTV, Gosselin, 42, fired off at Kate, 44, and said he can’t believe she would put profits over their children’s safety during a special taping of “Kate Plus 8.”

“I’m furious. Absolutely furious,” Gosselin told the outlet in an interview published Thursday. “[The network] didn’t care. It’s really upsetting that big businesses and big corporations go do whatever they want, against a parent’s legal right.”

“The judge and the guardian ad litem both agreed that it wasn’t in my children’s best interests to be filmed, but my ex-wife and TLC had other ideas,” Gosselin added. “They put profits and ratings ahead of the well-being of my children and filmed illegally without work permits.”

The Gosselins welcomed twins Madelyn and Cara, 19, in 2000, followed by sextuplets Hannah, Collin, Leah, Aaden, Alexis, Joel and Leah, in 2004. They announced their split in June 2009 after 10 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized the following December.

Gosselin made a shocking claim against Kate last month after a 10-year gag order had reportedly been lifted. The former reality star alleged the mother-of-eight mentally abused their 15-year-old son Collin and sent him to a special needs institution in Philadelphia for three years.

Jon said he removed his son from Fairmont Behavioral Health Institute last year after Collin wrote to him, begging for help.

“Dear Dad, I’m not trying to trick you, but I still love you,” the teen wrote in a June 2017 letter obtained by the outlet. “I told Mom [Kate Gosselin] I want to live with you, she said no. But right? She can’t choose for me. I’m old enough now, I’m YOUR son, not hers. She was abusive to me after I left your house. I’m sorry. Take this to court because … you’re my dad, my savior.”

After receiving the letter, Jon fought for sole custody of Collin as well as 15-year-old daughter Hannah.

Jon alleged that Collin was diagnosed with ADHD and “Kate … couldn’t deal with him."

A rep for Kate Gosselin did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.