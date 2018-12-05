Jon Gosselin gets temporary sole custody of son Collin after Kate Gosselin misses court

Jon Gosselin has been granted temporary sole custody of his 14-year-old son, Collin, a source tells ET.

A Pennsylvania judge made this decision without a hearing, the source says, adding that the reality star's ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, did not show up in court on Tuesday. According to the source, Kate can’t appeal temporary full custody, and no other issues were addressed today.

The source says that all Jon cares about right now is Collin and enjoying the holiday with his family

Earlier this week, Kate had asked for the hearing to be postponed, but her request was denied, according to UsWeekly, who was first to report the news. ET has reached out to Jon and his lawyer for comment.

Jon saw Collin for the first time in three years last month when the teen, who has reportedly been enrolled in a schooling program for children with special needs, paid a visit home.

A source close to Jon told ET at the time that Collin was "doing great."

"It took a while to get here, but things are all coming together," the source added. "Jon just wants to have his family back, and live his life."

In addition to Collin, Jon and Kate also share 14-year-old sextuplets Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden, and 18-year-old twins Cara and Mady.