JoJo Siwa says she ‘realized I was gay’ and 'fell in love for the first time' while at Disney World

JoJo Siwa opened up about the big moments in her life that have taken place at Disney World.

In a new interview, the 19-year-old "Dance Moms" alum recalled making the "sweetest memories" during her visits to the happiest place on Earth.

"I have a lot of really fun memories here," Siwa told People magazine at the resort in Orlando, Florida. "I have a lot of really hard memories here, but I have grown a lot at Disney."

"I fell in love for the first time at Disney World," she continued. "I realized I was gay at Disney World. I went through stages of heartbreak at Disney World. There's been a lot in my personal life that Disney World has really attributed to."

The "Boomerang singer" came out as a member of the LGBTQ community in January 2021. She introduced her first girlfriend Kylie Prew to her fans in a February 2021 Instagram post as she marked their one-month anniversary.

"After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend… and Since then I've been the happiest I have ever been!" Siwa wrote in the caption of her post, which featured three photos of the pair.

The dancer continued, "She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday."

"The J Team" star first met Prew, 18, on a cruise in 2019, and they became close friends. The performer told People that she realized that she had romantic feelings for Prew while they were on a two-week trip to Disney World with Siwa's brother Jayden, 22, and his girlfriend.

"I was here for 14 days with a girl that was my really good friend and I realized that, ‘Oh, I like her,'" she shared.

Siwa continued, "And having all those feelings while just being in the most magical place in the world and the happiest place on Earth was so cool."

"We're not together anymore, but we did have some really fun, happy memories here."

The Nebraska native remembered "the tension of riding every ride, sitting next to each other, walking around the park like my brother and his girlfriend because we thought it was funny. But really, we both just wanted to hold hands. Those memories just make my heart so happy."

The pair have dated on and off since going public with their romance. Siwa shared photos and videos of herself and Prew on a family trip to Disney World in April 2021 and raved about their relationship in interviews.

However, she revealed that they had split during an appearance on Paris Hilton's "This is Paris" podcast that November.

"I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up," Siwa said at the time."But she is literally still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday, she just got a new puppy. She's awesome. She's having the time of her life, I'm having the time of my life."

After briefly dating TikTok star Avery Cyrus, Siwa confirmed that she and Prew were back together in May 2022. She shared photos of the two at Disney World, including one in which she was seen kissing Prew on the cheek as they stood in front of the Cinderella Castle.

"If you love something let it go, if it comes back…." the Youtuber wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Last June, Prew revealed in an Instagram video that they had split again. She said, "I've been single for almost two months, and it's OK, it's not deep I promise, it's, everything's fine."

"Not everything has to be messy and gross because it's not and I just want to clear the air," Prew added.

"We're both safe and happy and healthy and that's all that matters. It doesn't need to be drama because that just gives everyone unwanted anxiety, especially if they're like me."