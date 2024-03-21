Johnny Depp responds to accusations he was verbally abusive to 'Blow' co-star Lola Glaudini

Johnny Depp is speaking out after his "Blow" co-star Lola Glaudini alleged that he was verbally abusive to her on the set of their 2001 crime thriller.

In a recently resurfaced clip from a January episode of the "Powerful Truth Angels" podcast, Glaudini, 52, recalled an incident in which Depp, 60, allegedly berated her in front of the cast and crew for laughing while they were filming a scene.

Glaudini claimed that Depp launched into an expletive-filled tirade after "Blow" director Ted Demme gave her a cue to "burst out laughing" during one of Depp's monologues. The actress recalled that she was wearing a bikini and sitting on the floor while in the background of the scene.

"I hear the cue, and I go, 'Haha!', and I do a big laugh or whatever," she said. "Johnny Depp, when they say 'Cut,' walks over to me, comes up to me, sticks his finger in my face and I'm in a bikini on the floor like this and he goes, ‘Who the f--- do you think you are? Who the f--- do you think you are? Shut the f--- up! I’m out here, and I’m trying to f---ing say my lines, and you’re f---ing pulling focus, you f---ing idiot."

Glaudini claimed that Depp went on to say, "Oh, now, oh now it’s not so funny? Now you can shut up? Now you can f---ing shut the f--- up? The quiet that you are right now, that’s how you f---ing stay.’"

In a statement to Fox News Digital on Wednesday, a rep for Depp said, "Johnny always prioritizes good working relationships with cast and crew and this recounting differs greatly from the recollection of other members on set at the time."

During her podcast appearance, Glaudini claimed that the incident happened on the first day on set. "I had never met him before," she said of Depp. "It was my first studio movie, I had just done indies until then. And the star who I have idolized, who I am so excited to work with, reamed me in my face. The only thing going through my head was, ‘Don’t cry, don’t cry, don’t cry.'"

In a quote shared with Fox News Digital, Samuel Sarkar, a sound technician on "Blow," commented on Glaudini's account of the alleged incident.

"I worked on that movie in the sound department. As a sound person, you’re constantly listening to what is going on on set, listening for noises, listening for chatter," Sarkar said.

He continued, "In fact, specifically, I would listen to Johnny’s audio to check for interference, both during rehearsals and during the take. I never heard anything like that – and that would have been a remarkable event."

Sarkar previously worked in the sound department on Depp's movies "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas" (1998) and "Chocolat" (2000). He served as a producer on the films "Mortdecai" (2015) and "Minamata" (2020), which Depp starred in and produced.

While appearing on the podcast, Glaudini claimed that Demme, who died of a heart attack at age 38 in 2002, did not clarify that he had instructed her to laugh during Depp's monologue.

"Ted Demme, R.I.P., did not come over and say anything," she said. "He did not say, ‘Hey, Johnny. Listen, you know what? Actually, I gave her that direction.’"

Glaudini said they resumed filming the scene for the next five or six hours. "And I don't know anyone," she added. "When we wrapped, the costume person came over with a warming coat because we're going out and stuff, and I was like a pariah. Like, no one wanted to f---ing talk to me because, like, I'm the b---- who he railed at."

"The Sopranos" alum recalled that she returned to her trailer and called her father to tell him about the alleged incident.

"My dad was like you have two choices right now. He's bonded on the film. You are not. You are easily replaceable. And you have two choices. You can either say, 'F--- this, f--- you, and I'm not going to be spoken to like that,' and you'll walk away. Or you never let him see you sweat. And either one are 100% respectable. What do you want to do?"

Glaudini said she was determined to stay on the movie. After the phone call, she recalled leaving her trailer and encountering Depp, who called her over. According to Glaudini, Depp offered her a "non-apology apology."

"He said, ‘You know, so earlier I was really in my head and staying in my character, I’m doing this Boston accent, and it’s really f------ with me. So I’m a little tense and stuff. So I just wanted to make sure we’re cool and everything?’"

"And I looked at him and I was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about. Of course,'" Glaudini said. "'Totally cool.'"

She continued, "Because I was just like, my dad said, 'Don't let him see you sweat.' And so that was that."

Earlier in the podcast, Glaudini said she had never publicly shared the story of the alleged incident until now.

She later noted that she continued filming "Blow" for the next six weeks in Acapulco, Mexico. In the movie, Depp played the lead role of American cocaine kingpin George Jung while Glaudini portrayed a supporting character named Rada.

Representatives for Glaudini did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on the statement made by Depp's rep and Sarkar's remarks.