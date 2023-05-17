Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Johnny Depp
Published

Johnny Depp admits he felt boycotted after Amber Heard drama, has no 'further need' for Hollywood

Debuting his new movie 'Jeanne du Barry' at the Cannes Film Festival, Depp answered questions about his reputation

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Johnny Depp and lawyer Joelle Rich spotted smiling outside Fairfax Virginia Court House Video

Johnny Depp and lawyer Joelle Rich spotted smiling outside Fairfax Virginia Court House

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor and his London-based lawyer are reportedly dating after his trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp is not holding back.

When questioned at length by the media for the first time since his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard concluded last year, Depp was quick to answer if he had felt boycotted by the industry that made him a star.

"Did I feel boycotted by Hollywood? Well, you’d have to not have a pulse to feel at that point like this was all just a weird joke," he said during a press conference at Cannes Film Festival to promote his upcoming film "Jeanne du Barry," per The Hollywood Reporter.

"Of course, when you’re asked to resign from a film you’re doing because of something that’s merely a bunch of vowels and consonants floating in the air… Do I feel boycotted now? No, not at all. But I don’t feel boycotted because I don’t think about Hollywood. I don’t feel much further need for Hollywood — I don’t know about you."

JOHNNY DEPP PRAISED ON CANNES FILM FESITVAL RED CARPET ONE YEAR AFTER AMBER HEARD TRIAL

Johnny Depp holds up his right hand with lots of silver rings and waves to the crowd in Cannes with a slight smirk/smile on his face

Johnny Depp shared that while he does not feel boycotted by Hollywood, he also does not feel like he needs it anymore. (John Phillips)

On the first full day of press in Cannes, Depp was noticeably absent from his cast and crew behind the podium, ready to field questions about the production. The moderator revealed Depp would be making an appearance, although he would be late.

About 45 minutes into the conversation, Depp walked into the room and was met with applause. The previous night, Depp had received a 7-minute standing ovation for his performance in the upcoming Maïwenn film. Depp was brought to tears.

A birds eye view of the theater at Cannes which was previewing Johnny Depp's film, shows Depp on the big screen getting emotional

Johnny Depp was seen wiping away tears after receiving a 7-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival. (ANTONIN THUILLIER/AFP)

Depp also expressed that he's not interested in the media's interpretation of his return to the big screen, questioning why his resurgence is being characterized as a comeback.

"I keep wondering about the word ‘comeback,’ because I didn’t go anywhere," Depp noted in the press conference. "I live about 45 minutes away."

"Maybe people stopped calling out of whatever their fear was at the time. But I didn’t go nowhere. I’ve been sitting around. ‘Comeback’ is almost like I’m going to come out and do a tap dance — dance my best and hope you approve. That’s the notion. It’s a bizarre mystery."

Johnny Depp wears brown rimmed glasses with blue lenses and speaks into a microphone while doing press at Cannes

While doing press for his film "Jeanne du Barry," Johnny Depp was met with a barrage of questions surrounding his reputation in Hollywood. (PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It’s a very strange, funny time when everyone would love to be themselves, but they can’t because they must fall in line with the person in front of them," Depp said. "If you want to follow that line, be my guest. I’ll be on the other side."

Despite the controversial nature of his presence, Depp has been met with hoards of fans at the festival, with supporters photographed holding signs that say "Viva Johnny" and "Congrats Johnny."

Fans hold signs in support of Johnny Depp at the Cannes Film Festival, with slogans saying "Viva Johnny" and "Congrats Johnny"

Fans showed up with posters to the premiere of Johnny Depp's newest film "Jeanne du Barry" at Cannes Film Festival. (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Depp acknowledged what has been written about him in the press conference, offering "The majority of you who have been reading for the last five or six years, with regards to me and my life — the majority of what you’ve read is fantastically, horrifically written fiction," he explained. "The fact is, we’re here to talk about the film. But it’s like asking the question, ‘How are you doing?’ But what’s underneath in the subtext is, ‘God, I hate you.’ That’s the sort of media thing."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending