Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed

Johnny Depp pays respect to late 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor Tamayo Perry who was killed in shark attack

Hawaiian lifeguard Tamayo Perry was killed in shark attack while surfing

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Johnny Depp honored the life of his late "Pirates of the Caribbean" co-star, Tamayo Perry.

Perry, a water man and Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguard, was killed in June during a shark attack while he was surfing near Mālaekahana Beach on Oahu’s North Shore. He was 49.

In addition to being a legendary surfer, Perry was also an actor who appeared in "Blue Crush," "Hawaii Five-0" and "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides."

Depp shared a black-and-white photo of Perry and his wife of 25 years, Emilia, wearing wetsuits and holding surfboards.

‘PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN’ ACTOR TAMAYO PERRY'S WIDOW ‘DEVASTATED’ AFTER HIS SHARK ATTACK DEATH

Actor Johnny Depp wears grey plaid blazer with black tie

Johnny Depp honored the life of "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor Tamayo Perry, who died in June following a shark attack. (Getty Images)

"Even though it was some years ago now, I remember Tamayo well," Depp wrote. "A lovely man, with a huge heart and a zest for life."

HAWAII LIFEGUARD KILLED IN SHARK ATTACK AFTER SURFING: ‘A TRAGIC LOSS’

He added, "Emilia, I send you all my love and strength. You are in my thoughts. With love, Johnny. X"

Johnny Depp shares photo of Tamayo Perry and wife Emilia.

Depp said he "remembered Tamayo" as a "lovely man, with a huge heart." (Instagram/Johnny Depp)

Depp included a crowdfunding link with opportunities to support "Tamayo Perry's legacy," which raised more than $110,000 of its $200,000 goal since its creation last month.

"Even though it was some years ago now, I remember Tamayo well. A lovely man, with a huge heart and a zest for life."

— Johnny Depp

"Tragic though his passing may be, he left this world doing what he loved where he loved to do it," the site stated. "We find strength in knowing he is in heaven with our Lord Jesus Christ, trading barrels at Pipeline with his friends that have gone before him."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In addition, "These funds will be used to support Emilia as she navigates the future without Tamayo; her husband, best friend and provider. We will continue to share Tamayo's message of love, faith in Jesus Christ, and living life to the absolute fullest with the people you care about."

Tamayo Perry surfing

Perry was a skilled water man and local surfing legend in Hawaii. (Steve Robertson/ Getty Images)

Emilia Perry told "Good Morning America" last month that the "best 25-year vacation of my life" had abruptly ended.

"I feel so upset and devastated, but I also have a weird calmness in my heart knowing that he's in a better place," she said.

Perry's devout Christian faith keeps her strong now, too, even without her husband's physical form next to her.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Before he died, Tamayo reportedly texted his family, "I can’t wait to meet the king. I’m excited, not scared. We got to pray and forgive and love."

Tamayo Perry on beach with surfboard

Perry, 49, was a highly respected and "legendary waterman," according to Honolulu's mayor. (Facebook/Tamayo Perry )

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She told the outlet that her husband stood for "how to be a better human."

"To love everybody when you have them, ‘cause you never know when they’re gonna be taken away," Emilia Perry said.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending