Johnny Depp pays respect to late 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor Tamayo Perry who was killed in shark attack

Johnny Depp honored the life of his late "Pirates of the Caribbean" co-star, Tamayo Perry.

Perry, a water man and Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguard, was killed in June during a shark attack while he was surfing near Mālaekahana Beach on Oahu’s North Shore. He was 49.

In addition to being a legendary surfer, Perry was also an actor who appeared in "Blue Crush," "Hawaii Five-0" and "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides."

Depp shared a black-and-white photo of Perry and his wife of 25 years, Emilia, wearing wetsuits and holding surfboards.

"Even though it was some years ago now, I remember Tamayo well," Depp wrote. "A lovely man, with a huge heart and a zest for life."

He added, "Emilia, I send you all my love and strength. You are in my thoughts. With love, Johnny. X"

Depp included a crowdfunding link with opportunities to support "Tamayo Perry's legacy," which raised more than $110,000 of its $200,000 goal since its creation last month.

"Tragic though his passing may be, he left this world doing what he loved where he loved to do it," the site stated. "We find strength in knowing he is in heaven with our Lord Jesus Christ, trading barrels at Pipeline with his friends that have gone before him."

In addition, "These funds will be used to support Emilia as she navigates the future without Tamayo; her husband, best friend and provider. We will continue to share Tamayo's message of love, faith in Jesus Christ, and living life to the absolute fullest with the people you care about."

Emilia Perry told "Good Morning America" last month that the "best 25-year vacation of my life" had abruptly ended.

"I feel so upset and devastated, but I also have a weird calmness in my heart knowing that he's in a better place," she said.

Perry's devout Christian faith keeps her strong now, too, even without her husband's physical form next to her.

Before he died, Tamayo reportedly texted his family, "I can’t wait to meet the king. I’m excited, not scared. We got to pray and forgive and love."

She told the outlet that her husband stood for "how to be a better human."

"To love everybody when you have them, ‘cause you never know when they’re gonna be taken away," Emilia Perry said.