Hawaii lifeguard killed in shark attack after surfing: 'A tragic loss'

A Hawaiian lifeguard died Sunday after suffering a shark attack as he was surfing off the island of Oahu, according to authorities.

Tamayo Perry, 49, a City and County of Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguard, died from the shark bites near Goat Island, Honolulu Emergency Services Department's Shayne Enright said in a statement to The Associated Press.

Honolulu Ocean Safety and the city's fire, police and emergency medical services departments responded shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday to Mālaekahana Beach on Oahu's North Shore following a report that a man appeared to have suffered shark bites, Enright said.

Lifeguards used jet skis to pull Perry to shore where paramedics made the death pronouncement, according to Enright.

CALIFORNIA MAN SURVIVES SHARK ATTACK BY REPORTEDLY PUNCHING PREDATOR 'INSIDE ITS MOUTH'

Enright said Ocean Safety personnel posted shark warnings in the area after the attack on Perry.

Perry began his career with the Ocean Safety department in July 2016, Enright said.

Honolulu Ocean Safety Acting Chief Kurt Lager described Perry as a lifeguard "loved by all."

GIRL SURVIVES FLORIDA SHARK ATTACK AFTER VACATIONING DOCTOR SAW BLOOD IN WATER AND REACTED

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He's well known on the North Shore," Lager said at a news conference. "He's a professional surfer known worldwide. Tamayo's personality was infectious and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more."

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said Perry's death was "a tragic loss."

"Tamayo was a legendary waterman and highly respected," the mayor said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.