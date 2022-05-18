Johnny Depp fans camp outside courthouse overnight in hopes to see defamation trial against Amber Heard

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Over 100 people, including many Johnny Depp fans and some from overseas, camped outside the Fairfax County Circuit Court overnight into Wednesday hoping to see the celebrity's defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

"We've been here since 8:30 p.m. last night," Gabrielle, a Depp fan who drove in from North Carolina, told Fox News on Wednesday. Other groups, some holding sleeping bags, arrived around similar times.

AMBER HEARD DEFENSE RESUMES WEDNESDAY IN JOHNNY DEPP DEFAMATION TRIAL

Depp, 58, is suing Heard, 36, for $50 million over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post alleging that she was the victim of domestic abuse. The piece did not name the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor, but his lawyers argued that he's still identifiable and that the allegations have crippled his career and made him a pariah in Hollywood.

People standing in line at the courthouse hoped to get one of the 100 seats in the main courtroom. Nearly everyone who spoke with Fox News said they were there to support Depp, who has denied physically abusing Heard, though one person said they simply wanted to see the case.

"We're on Johnny's team," one woman with a group that had been in line since 3 a.m. said. "With Johnny all the way."

Sofia, who stood next to her dog draped in a "Justice for Johnny Depp sign," felt similarly.

"We're here to support Johnny," Sofia told Fox News. "We've always been a fan. We know what kind of person he is."

CHRIS ROCK ON JOHNNY DEPP TRIAL: ‘BELIEVE ALL WOMEN EXCEPT AMBER HEARD’

"I'm really happy that the truth is coming out," Sofia continued. "Men can be victims, too, as you can see."

Others also felt it was an important trial highlighting domestic violence against men. Depp testified that Heard has physically attacked him.

"I want people to look more at domestic violence against men," one of the women who arrived at 3 a.m. told Fox News. "I think we only look at it from a women's point of view."

"Seeing it unfold in a courtroom, we're able to get that insight on it," she added.

Heard has filed a countersuit against her ex-husband for $100 million, accusing him and his former attorney of conspiring to "destroy and defame" her. Heard testified that her role as Mera in "Aquaman 2" was pared down after Depp allegedly launched a smear campaign against her.

IS JOHNNY DEPP DATING HIS ATTORNEY CAMILLE VASQUEZ?

Abba, from London, told Fox News she became a "huge supporter of Johnny during the trial." She said it's "disgusting" how Heard twisted the "narrative."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another Depp fan, Johanna, who hoped to give the "Edward Scissorhands" star a note she brought, said "Johnny was a huge part of my life growing up" and wanted to support him.

Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, grilled Heard during cross-examination Tuesday. Witnesses for the "Aquaman" actor took the stand Wednesday.