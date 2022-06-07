Johnny Depp’s attorneys are taking a ‘victory lap’ following the verdict, Amber Heard’s spokesperson claims

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A representative for Amber Heard is speaking out regarding Johnny Depp’s attorneys holding interviews following the defamation trial.

Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew, Depp’s attorneys, will conduct interviews on "Good Morning America" and the "Today" show on Wednesday, and a spokesperson for Heard has called the recent appearances a "victory lap."

"It is as unseemly as it is unprofessional that Johnny Depp's legal team has chosen to do a victory lap for setting back decades of how women can be treated in the courtroom. What’s next? A movie deal and merchandising?" the spokesperson shared with Fox News Digital.

Depp sued Heard for defamation after the actress wrote an op-ed in 2018 in which she referred to herself as a survivor of domestic abuse. Although she didn't mention Depp by name, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor claimed the article affected his career.

Depp was originally awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. However, the judge reduced the punitive damages to $350,000 due to Virginia law.

Since the trial began, Depp’s attorneys have been praised on social media for helping the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star win his defamation lawsuit.

On Tuesday, news was shared that Vasquez became partner in her law firm after the work she did on the Depp case. The 37-year-old was an associate at Brown Rudnick when the trial began.

"We are delighted to welcome Camille to the partnership," William Baldiga, CEO of Brown Rudnick, shared in a press release. "Historically, we have reserved this announcement for the end of our fiscal year. But Camille’s performance during the Johnny Depp trial proved to the world that she was ready to take this next step now.

"We are incredibly proud of her and look forward to what she will accomplish as our newest partner."

Also on Tuesday, Depp made his TikTok debut in which he shared a video thanking his fans for their "unwavering" support throughout the trial.

Meanwhile, following the verdict, Heard’s sister, Whitney Heard Henriquez, shared a message of support to her sister.

"I still stand with you, sissy," Henriquez wrote on Instagram. "Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can’t speak to the things that happen behind closed doors. We knew that this was going to be an uphill battle and that the cards were stacked against us. But you stood up and spoke out regardless."

Henriquez testified on behalf of Heard during the trial.

"I am so honored to testify for you, and I would do it a million times over because I know what I saw and because the truth is forever on your side," she continued. "I’m so sorry that it wasn’t reflected in the decision made by this jury, but I will never give up on you, and neither will anyone who stands with you. Forever by your side…"

Henriquez accused Depp of hitting her during the now infamous staircase fight that occurred in 2015.

"I’m standing up there with my back to the stairs. That’s when Johnny runs up the stairs," she told jurors. "He comes up behind me, strikes me in the back. I hear Amber shout, ‘Don’t hit my f---ing sister.’ She smacks him, lands one."

Last week, Heard's attorney Elaine Bredehoft sounded off on "CBS Mornings" and NBC's "TODAY" show, one day after the defamation trial concluded, and turned the verdict into a message about women and domestic abuse accusations going forward.

In her CBS appearance, Heard's attorney described Depp's win as a "major setback for women," citing the actress' "enormous amount of evidence" and telling hosts Gayle King, Tony Dukoupil and Nate Burleson that a lot of that evidence was "suppressed."

The attorney also took to both channels to discuss the sway social media had on the jury's decision , telling NBC's "TODAY" show that the jurors undoubtedly witnessed the social media frenzy surrounding the high-profile case because "they have families" and personal lives, too.

Fox News' Taylor Penley and Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.