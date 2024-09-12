John Travolta reveals which 'gorgeous' Australian actress he'd love to work with

John Travolta has his eyes on a new collaboration.

In a snippet from an upcoming appearance on a new podcast called "Beyond the Sale," hosted by real estate moguls Shane Spiteri and Kirsty Cunningham, Travolta gushed over a certain Australian actress when asked about his dream co-star.

"Margot Robbie... oh my god, one can only dream," he can be heard saying in a sneak peek from the episode, obtained by the Daily Mail. "I just love her, and she was in one of my favorite series called ‘Pan Am.’"

He went on to share that he actually met the actress at the Academy Awards in 2022, when he was able to express just how much he loved her on the show. He said he told her "it was so good, you were so good."

Robbie appeared in the short-lived series as flight attendant Laura Cameron for one season, before making a bigger name for herself in Hollywood with roles in "The Wolf of Wall Street," "The Suicide Squad" and "Barbie."

Travolta asked her when they met, "I heard you always wanted to be a flight attendant?" and was taken aback when she responded with "No! I always wanted to be a pilot!".

The actor has famously been a certified pilot since the age of 22 and has taken aviation lessons since the age of 15. He recently received his license to pilot a Boeing 737. He used his knowledge of planes to give Robbie some constructive criticism on one of her films.

"I said, ’You know in your movie ['Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'] there was a mistake in it,'" he said on the podcast. "The Pan Am 747 didn't start service until January '70, but (the movie is set in) the fall of '69, and Leo DiCaprio is flying to Europe in a 747 - it wouldn't have been possible."

Travolta was impressed by Robbie's response to him pointing out the mistake, saying she was not defensive, but instead was curious about how the film's director, Quentin Tarantino, would react to hearing about his mistake.

"Instead of defending it, she was much more fascinated with how Quentin would respond to it," he explained. "And she wanted to be a pilot - both of those things made me like her even more - and, she's gorgeous, just breathtaking."

For many fans, Travolta is irrevocably tied to another blonde Australian actress – the late Olivia Newton-John. The two starred in the 1978 classic "Grease" together, and maintained a close friendship up until Newton-John's death in 2022.

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," Travolta wrote on Instagram after she passed. "Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"