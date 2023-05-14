John Travolta honors late wife Kelly Preston on Mother's Day with sweet throwback video

John Travolta paid tribute to his late wife Kelly Preston on Mother's Day.

The 69-year-old actor posted a throwback video of the actress opening a gift on a previous Mother's Day. Preston and Travolta were married for 28 years until the actress's death at the age of 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer in July 2020.

"Happy Mother's Day Kelly. We miss you and love you! Love, Ben, Ella and John," the "Grease" star captioned the clip, referring to their daughter Ella, 23, and son Ben, 12.

In the short video, Preston beamed as she peered inside a white box that was decorated with blue flowers and block letters that spelled out the word "Mom."

JOHN TRAVOLTA PAYS TRIBUTE TO KELLY PRESTON ON WHAT WOULD HAVE BEEN HER 59TH BIRTHDAY

"Oh my God!" the "Jerry Maguire" star said.

"But first I want to hold it like this," she continued as she picked up the box and turned to display it for camera with a wide smile.

"Ok," Travolta said as he filmed his spouse.

The "Grease" star announced the news of his wife’s death in an Instagram post in 2020.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," Travolta wrote.

"She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," he added. "My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side."

In addition to Ella and Ben, Travolta and Preston also shared son Jett, who died at the age of 16 in 2009 after suffering a seizure during a family vacation to Grand Bahama Island.

Since Preston and Jett's passing, Travolta has honored their memories on special occasions. Last October, he shared a tribute to Preston on what would have been her 60th birthday.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Happy birthday to my favorite dance partner! We love you and miss you Kelly," he wrote alongside a throwback photo of the couple embracing at a red carpet event.

In April 2022, Travolta honored Jett on the day that he would have celebrated his 30th birthday. The New Jersey native shared a black-and-white throwback photo in which Travolta was seen smiling while hugging a young Jett.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"My dearest Jetty, I miss you more than words can say. I think about you everyday. Happy Birthday. Love, your Dad," Travolta wrote in the caption.

Ella commented on the "Gotti" actor's tribute to Jett, writing, "Happy Birthday Jetty, we love you so much."