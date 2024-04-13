John Travolta pays tribute to late son Jett on what would have been his 32nd birthday

John Travolta honored his late son Jett on what would have been his 32nd birthday.

On April 12, the "Grease" actor took to social media to pay tribute to his son.

"Happy birthday my Jetty - not a day goes by where you’re not with me!," Travolta wrote alongside a photo of the father-son duo with the actor's late wife, Kelly Preston.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

In 2009, Travolta and Preston's 16-year-old son died while on a family vacation in the Bahamas. Jett, who was autistic and prone to having seizures, died after he had a seizure in a bathtub that resulted in a head injury.

In addition to Jett, Travolta and Preston also raised daughter Ella, now 24, and son Ben, now 13.

"Happy Birthday Jetty," Ella commented on her dad's post.

"Will never forget him. Or Kelly," Rita Wilson commented.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In 2014, Travolta talked about the loss of his son in an interview at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London, describing Jett’s death as "the worst thing that’s ever happened in my life."

Adding that he didn’t know if he was "going to make it," he said the Church of Scientology helped get him and his family through the loss.

"I will forever be grateful to Scientology for supporting me for two years solid, I mean Monday through Sunday," he said at the time. "They didn't take a day off, working through different angles of the techniques to get through grief and loss, and to make me feel that finally I could get through a day."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP