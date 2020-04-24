Top model Madison Headrick explains how she's staying positive during the coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Madison Headrick is determined to stay positive while isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic -- but some days are easier than others.

“Some days I wake up feeling great,” the top model told Fox News. “I make my favorite recipes, I meditate, I work out and I just overall feel at peace. [But] then there are days where I feel anxious and worried about our country and our world as I hear on the news of more and more cases and deaths, businesses failing and people suffering. I feel like there’s nothing I can do to help or make a difference.”

“These difficult and uncertain times can be so stressful so I’ve been trying to find positive and activities that lift my spirits and put my mind at ease,” the Vogue Paris cover girl continued. “One very key component to my happiness is my friends and family so I’ve found that FaceTiming my loved ones and checking in with them as helped me a lot."

“Everyone could use some extra love and support during this time so whether it’s spreading love and light through social media or writing to someone you’ve lost connection with -- any little bit can help others while also bringing yourself joy.”

The Lions Management talent also revealed that giving back to those in need has also been essential to uplifting her mood during social distancing.

“I’ve been donating to charities and corporations who are delivering meals to people in need [and] making masks for healthcare providers,” she explained. “Helping others brings me happiness. Doing what I can do, even if it’s something small as we are living with major limitations at the moment, helps.”

Headrick, who has more than 523,000 followers on Instagram, also hopes audiences will take their time at home to practice self-care while trying to make sense of the crisis.

“I hope this time at home brings you self discovery and if it doesn’t, I hope you know that’s OK and it’s nothing to be ashamed of,” she said. “Ease your mind from the idea that this time is meant for productivity or for a purpose. I encourage reading, reflecting, writing, bubble baths, spreading love where you can and to remember that we will get through this.”

Headrick said having a morning skincare routine has helped her take on each day, especially when it all feels the same.

“I’ve found that giving myself extra self-care has helped me stay positive,” she said. “Bubble baths, face masks, and/or sleeping in some days has made my body feel more relaxed. During difficult times like this, it’s important to find little things that keep us positive. Remember, you are not stuck at home, you’re safe at home. So try to spread love and positivity. And even if it’s just getting up in the morning, washing your face and starting your day off on a good foot -- this is what I’ve been doing to stay positive and [stay] motivated.”

