Prince Harry urges members of the armed forces to train their ‘mind and body as one’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Prince Harry has launched a new fitness project that aims to help servicemen and women manage their mental health.

In a video released on HeadFIT for Life’s website on Monday, the Duke of Sussex is seen urging members of the armed forces to train their “mind and body as one.”

“Today, when we talk about fitness, we don’t just mean how fast you can run or how much weight you can carry,” said the former soldier. “This is about mental fitness, strength and resilience, not just while wearing a uniform, but for the rest of your life.”

“If you want to be truly fit, strong and healthy, you need to train your mind and body as one,” continued the 35-year-old. “Some people run, others swim, cycle or lift weights in order to be physically fit. But what do you do to stay mentally fit? Think about what you can do to unlock your potential, and to perform the highest level.”

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY MOURN LOSS OF 18-YEAR-OLD FAN IN HEARTFELT LETTER

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY FELT 'HELPLESS', WANTED TO 'CONTRIBUTE' AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: REPORT

HeadFIT offers tools to boost motivation, confidence and a more positive outlook, all while reducing stress. The initiative, led by Harry, has been three years in the making, U.K.’s Evening Standard reported. While it was supposed to be released in June, the launch came earlier in hopes it will help users trying to cope with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The outlet shared HeadFIT was developed in partnership with The Royal Foundation’s Heads Together Campaign, the Ministry of Defence and King’s College London, along with clinical advice from psychologist Dr. Vanessa Moulton.

“I’ve long believed the military community should lead the way for the rest of society,” said Harry in a statement, as reported by the outlet.

“For too long we have been waiting for problems to arise and then reacting to them,” he shared. “HeadFIT is a proactive approach to mental fitness, focusing on our own potential to increase our performance, using proven methods in sport science. This is about optimization of self. This is about being the best you can be.”

PRINCE HARRY SAYS THE WORLD NEEDS 'SELFLESSNESS' NOT 'SELFISHNESS' DURING CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

MEGHAN MARKLE HOPS ON ZOOM CALL TO MEAL DELIVERY CHARITY IN LONDON AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

“We train our armed forces to be both physically fit and mentally fit,” said Defence People and Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer. “And right now mental resilience has never been more important as our defense community works tirelessly to support the U.K.’s public services during the coronavirus pandemic.”

The site features breathing exercises to calm the mind and other relaxation techniques.

Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have stepped back as senior members of the royal family.

The outlet reported that Harry’s military appointments, including his position as captain-general of the Royal Marines, has been put on hold for the next 12 months.

The couple, along with their son Archie, will be splitting their time between the U.K. and North America.