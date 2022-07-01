Dave Coulier says Lori Loughlin was the ‘last’ cast member from ‘Full House’ he thought would go to jail

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dave Coulier has nothing but positive things to say about his co-star Lori Loughlin.

In a recent interview with E! News, Coulier revealed that he did not expect Laughlin to go to jail.

"If you would have said at the beginning of ‘Full House’ 'Who's the one person who's going to end up going to jail?' Lori was last on the list," Coulier shared with the outlet.

"Everyone has their opinion," noting Loughlin’s involvement in the college admissions scandal. "There's a lot of untold story underneath that I don't think a lot of people know. We all make mistakes."

The duo has maintained a strong bond since their time on "Full House."

"Lori is my best girl friend in life," he said. "We make each other laugh really hard, through the tough times and the fun times."

He also referred to Loughlin as a "wonderful human being."

The 57-year-old actress and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were both arrested in March 2019 for their participation in the college admissions scandal administered by Rick Singer.

The couple pleaded guilty in May 2020 for paying $500,000 to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, recruited onto University of Southern California's crew team. The two had never participated in the sport.

In December 2020, Loughlin finished serving two months behind bars for her role in the scandal. She agreed to serve two months and pay a $150,000 fine along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service.

Giannulli, meanwhile, was ordered to pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service in addition to a five-month prison sentence. He got out of prison in April 2021.

Since her sentence, Loughlin has returned to acting. She returned to her role in Hallmark's "When Calls the Heart" in September 2021 after losing her job during the college admissions scandal.

