Lori Loughlin makes first red carpet appearance since college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin is back on the red carpet.

The former "Fuller House" star attended her first event since the college admissions scandal in 2019. On Saturday, the 57-year-old appeared at the DesignCare 2022 Gala for the HollyRod Foundation in Los Angeles, California.

The foundation, led by Holly Robinson Peete and her husband Rodney Peete, aims to help families with loved ones who have been diagnosed with autism or Parkinson’s Disease.

For the occasion, the actress wore a long-sleeved blue dress that was paired with strappy heels and a matching sparkly silver clutch. Loughlin completed her look with highlighted tresses parted in the middle. The "Full House" alum was all smiles for photographers.

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were arrested in March 2019 for their involvement in the college admissions scandal. They were among the highest-profile defendants charged in the scheme, which revealed the lengths to which some wealthy parents will go to get their children into elite universities. Authorities said parents funneled bribes through a fake charity run by an admissions consultant to get their kids into top schools with fake athletic credentials or rigged test scores.

The famous couple admitted in May 2020 to paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits even though neither girl was a rower. Their guilty plea was a stunning reversal for the couple, whose lawyers had insisted for a year were innocent and accused investigators of fabricating evidence against them.

The only public comments either Loughlin or Giannulli, 59, made about the case since their arrest came at their sentencing hearings. Loughlin, who gained fame for her role as the wholesome Aunt Becky in the sitcom "Full House," told the judge her actions "helped exacerbate existing inequalities in society" and pledged to do everything in her power to use her experience as a "catalyst to do good."

Loughlin received two months in jail, a $150,000 fine, as well as 150 hours of community service. Giannulli was sentenced to five months in jail, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

Loughlin started her prison sentence in October 2020. She was released in December of that year. Giannulli was booked into federal prison in November 2020 and released from home confinement in May 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.