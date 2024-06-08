Bryan Cranston says Matthew Broderick was considered for his role in 'Breaking Bad'

Bryan Cranston nearly missed out on playing his iconic "Breaking Bad" character, Walter White.

During an appearance on James Corden's SiriusXM show "This Life Of Mine," the 68-year-old actor revealed "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" actor Matthew Broderick was "considered" for the role before Cranston was officially offered the part.

"We shot the pilot of ‘Breaking Bad’ in February and March of 2007," he said. "Had ‘Malcolm In The Middle’ gone an eighth season, we wouldn’t be sitting here right now. Or you’d be sitting here, but you’d be talking to Matthew Broderick or someone else who played Walter White instead of me."

BRYAN CRANSTON WANTS TO PLAY WILLIE NELSON IN A BIOPIC: 'PHYSICAL RESEMBLANCE'

"Broderick was being considered, but it came to me because of the fact [creator and showrunner] Vince Gilligan said, ‘No, he’s the guy,’" referring to Cranston. "I needed a champion in my corner."

Cranston, who portrayed Hal on "Malcom in the Middle"for seven seasons, was able to take on the role of White due to his schedule freeing up.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In 2018, Cranston detailed his "rich" experience playing White and explained why he doesn't miss the role.

"No, I actually don’t miss playing Walter White," he told Fox News Digital at the time. "The reason is because it was such a complete experience for me. It was a very rich, rewarding beginning, middle and end. We came to a conclusion, and we laughed, and we cried, and we hugged each other. And we went our separate ways. … I’d like to just have it left in that kind of fond memory, as opposed to reopen something."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In 2023, the actor revealed his plans to retire from Hollywood in 2026.

The actor revealed his three-year exit plan to British GQ for its June cover story at the time. Cranston said he wants to shut down his production company, sell his half of mezcal company Dos Hombres and head off to a new country with his spouse.

"I want to change the paradigm once again," Cranston told the outlet. "For the last 24 years, (wife) Robin [Dearden] has led her life holding onto my tail. She’s been the plus one. She’s been the wife of a celebrity. She’s had to pivot and adjust her life based on mine. She has tremendous benefit from it, but we’re uneven. I want to level that out. She deserves it."

Cranston described how the idea of slowing down together excited him.

"I want to have that experience," he shared. "I want to go for day trips and have the fire in the fireplace and drink wine with new friends and not read scripts. It’s not going to be like, ‘Oh, I’ll read and see what I’m going to do.’ No, it’s a pause. It’s a stop. I won’t be thinking about [work]. I’m not going to be taking phone calls."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this post.