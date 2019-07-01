John Stamos says Fourth of July is a time to ‘reflect’ about 'the importance of being an American'

John Stamos is once again feeling the patriotic spirit.

In a recent interview with Fox News, the "Fuller House" star and musician dished on his upcoming hosting gig at the annual "A Capitol Fourth" concert special for PBS, a job he'll tackle for the third consecutive year.

Stamos says this year's flashy, star-studded celebration is about "the importance of being an American."

"I think it's a celebration of family, but also, what does it mean to be an American?" Stamos said. "What does it mean to be in America certainly right now you know? And you know what does it mean to be an immigrant that's here? What does an American mean to you? And I think it's sort of different for everybody but I think it's a time to stop and reflect and sort of really think about the importance of being an American and an American family."

Stamos -- who tied the knot with Caitlin McHugh and welcomed his first child with the model-actress last year -- revealed that they'll be cheering him along during this year's event.

"This year, my in-laws are coming, who I love, and some of my friends are gonna be there," the actor shared. "And of course my wife and my son, and it's it is really a family affair. And ... usually, we sort of pick a theme throughout the show. And this year, it's going to be family."

Stamos is just one of several big performers to appear at the celebration. He will be joined by singer-songwriters Carole King and Colbie Caillat, actress and singer Vanessa Williams, "The Greatest Showman" star Keala Settle and there will also be a special appearance by the Sesame Street Muppets.

Stamos' performance, in particular, will pay tribute to members of the U.S. armed forces, as he'll take the stage with the MusiCorps Wounded Warrior Band, whose parent organization helps lead veterans and wounded warriors on a road to recovery.

"A Capitol Fourth" will air July 4 on PBS at 8:00 p.m. EST and will also be live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook.

Fox News' Liza Aristizabal contributed to this report.