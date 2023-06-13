Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment Newsletter
Published

John Rich tackles Bud Light, Garth Brooks beer controversy while Marlon Wayans hits back at United Airlines

Get the latest Hollywood headlines from the Fox News Entertainment newsletter

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
John Rich looks back at the camera wearing a black cowboy hat and navy suit split Marlon Wayans in a navy suit on the "Air" red carpet

John Rich addressed why he thinks Garth Brooks announced he will sell Bud Light beer at his bar amid controversy with the brand; Marlon Wayans spoke outwardly against United Airlines after being cited. (Jason Kempin/Gilbert Flores)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

BEER BATTLE - John Rich reacts to Garth Brooks' decision to sell 'every brand of beer' amid Bud Light drama. Continue reading here…

‘UNPRECEDENTED BULL----’ -Marlon Wayans speaks out after being cited for disturbing the peace, removed from United Airlines flight. Continue reading here…

UNTIMELY DEATH - Treat Williams, 'Blue Bloods' actor, dead at 71 following vehicular collision in Vermont. Continue reading here…

Prince William smiles as he walks alongside Kate Middleton in a red dress

Prince William had a clever response after a patient made a cheeky remark about his wife, Kate Middleton. (Chris Jackson)

'YOUR WIFE'S NOT BAD'- Prince William reacts to patient’s cheeky comments about Kate Middleton. Continue reading here…

‘A WONDERFUL RIDE’ - Pat Sajak leaving 'Wheel of Fortune.' Continue reading here…

‘NEVER STOP DREAMING’ - Jessie James Decker wipes a tear, struts her stuff during swimsuit runway show. Continue reading here…

FEROCIOUS FOX - Megan Fox blasts 'clout chaser' tweeting about her sons in dresses: 'Exploiting my child’s gender identity.' Continue reading here…

Wes Bentley in black smiles in front of an orange backdrop for a "Yellowstone" premiere

Wes Bentley revealed all the emotions he is feeling, now that "Yellowstone" is coming to an end. (Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Paramount Network)

DUTTON DEPARTURE - 'Yellowstone' star Wes Bentley will 'celebrate' drama-plagued show coming to an end. Continue reading here…

‘I CAN’T STAND IT' - Jennifer Aniston, 54, fires back at people who compliment her age. Continue reading here…

‘CALL MOM’ - Dierks Bentley hilariously documents bra shopping with teenage daughter. Continue reading here…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter 
 

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending