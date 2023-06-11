Jessie James Decker wipes a tear, struts her stuff during swimsuit runway show

Jessie James Decker got emotional during her recent runway show.

The designer and singer was showcasing the latest swimwear collection from her clothing brand, Kittenish, during Miami Swim Week over the weekend.

After sending the other models down the runway, Decker closed the show wearing a tan crocheted bikini top and wrap skirt down the runway.

While walking, she noticeably teared up and had to wipe them away as she continued smiling.

In an Instagram post sharing some of the photos, Decker revealed why it was such an emotional moment for her.

JESSIE JAMES DECKER AND HUSBAND ERIC STRIP DOWN AND SHOW SOME PDA IN SEXY NEW AD

"As I walked out on the runway at the end I couldn’t help but tear up," she said. "Sometimes we all are so go go go at full speed that we don’t stop to smell the roses and really think about how far we’ve all come in this journey. So I decided in that moment to just let myself feel every emotion and the tears came."

She added, "I felt a little silly in a swimsuit tearing up lol but the truth is the 14 year old little girl with big dreams took it all in. Never stop dreaming,"

APP USERS CLICK HERE

Decker founded Kittenish in 2014 online, and opened a physical store in Nashville in 2019.

The designer also thanked her models and team for their hard work.

"Kittenish team: my ride or dies! Y’all NAILED this yet again. I am so grateful for you! Thank you for all of your blood sweat and sparkling tears you put into this!" she wrote.

"To our beautiful models inside and out thanks for rocking the suits so fiercely," she continued.

The mom of three, with husband, former NFL player Eric Decker, often models some of her own designs on her Instagram, but has faced backlash in doing so.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In April, the "Dancing with the Stars" alum posted photos of herself modeling a black bikini from her brand.

In the caption, the 35-year-old tried to get ahead of criticism by writing, "Cover up, you’re a mom," adding emojis of a cat face with tears of joy and an upside-down smiley face.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

Decker faced a more recent controversy when she said she wanted to remove her "trashy" tattoos.

"I want this removed ASAP. I want all my tats removed tbh," she wrote in an Instagram story. "They trashy and I’m over it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shortly after her initial post, Decker posted again saying she did not mean to insult anyone.

"To clarify for the sensitive folk … I think MY tats are trashy and I don’t want MINE anymore," she wrote. "Not yours. I love your tats. Rock on. Otay?"