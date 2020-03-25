John Rich to perform live concert from his home on Fox Nation

Fox Nation will present a special concert with country music star John Rich from his Nashville home on Friday at 8 p.m. ET to provide some live entertainment to Americans stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Fox Nation Presents a Night with John Rich LIVE!” will stream on Fox Nation, FoxNews.com and all Fox News social media platforms. Rich will sing many of his own hits, cover songs from other artists and take questions from Americans via social media.

Fox Nation, a digital subscription service that features many Fox News stars, will put Rich's concert in front of the paywall so it can be enjoyed by everyone.

Rich previously said he will continue to pay employees of his Nashville bar despite it being closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“No matter what, we’re going to make sure those folks are taken care of,” Rich said recently on “Fox & Friends.”

Music fans who are sheltered at home during the coronavirus pandemic will have another special benefit concert to enjoy in addition to Rich.

“FOX Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America” was also announced on Wednesday as Fox Corporation and iHeartMedia teamed up to provide entertainment and support for Americans during the crisis

Elton John will host the televised event on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET. It will air on all FOX linear and digital platforms along with iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide.

The commercial-free broadcast will feature performances by Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw and others, all playing from their homes on their personal cell phones, cameras and audio equipment, to ensure the health and safety of all involved as Americans adapt to social distancing.

The special event will support Americans who have been resilient as the nation attempts to fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Viewers will be encouraged to support two of the many charitable organizations helping victims and first responders during the pandemic: Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Last week, Fox Corporation announced it would provide everyone in America unlimited free access to Fox News Channel and FOX television stations during the coronavirus pandemic.

