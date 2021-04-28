John Mayer closing talk show deal with CBS, Paramount+: report

John Mayer may be the next celebrity to star in a talk show.

In recent years, stars like Drew Barrymore, Kelly Clarkson, Queen Latifah, Harry Connick Jr. and more have hosted their own talk shows.

According to a report from Variety, the "Covered in Rain" singer, 43, is nearing a deal to host a talk and performance show for Paramount+, ViacomCBS' streaming service.

The show will reportedly be formatted in the vein of BBC's "Later... with Jools Holland," which heavily features musical performances from new and established artists.

Pitched as "Later With John Mayer," sources have told the outlet that it will potentially feature musical performances as well as interviews with musicians and other public figures in a setting designed to look like an after-hours club.

"Later with John Mayer" would be a weekly offering on the streamer. The current plan is for specials derived from the show's performances to occasionally air on CBS.

Additionally, the show could feature tie-ins with the annual Grammy Awards, which air on CBS.

Variety reports that CBS has wanted to work with Mayer for many years now, negotiations between the two first being reported back in 2009.

In 2018, the rocker launched his own show on Instagram Live called "Current Mood." He's also served as guest host on CBS' "The Late Late Show" and notably appeared during the final episode of "Late Night with Conan O’Brien."

More recently, he's become known for his comedic chops as he's displayed on TikTok, having amassed over 1 million followers.

The "Say" singer won his first of seven Grammy Awards in 2002 for best male pop vocal performance for the song "Your Body Is A Wonderland." Mayer has gone on to receive six more awards and a total of 19 nominations.