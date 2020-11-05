John Leguizamo bashes Florida 'lemmings' after the state was called for Donald Trump in the 2020 election

John Leguizamo bashed Floridians after the state was called for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

The actor is one of Hollywood’s more outspoken critics of the president and his administration and spent the bulk of election night and Wednesday morning with the rest of the country on Twitter watching results pour in.

Ultimately, the state and its 29 electoral college votes were called in the incumbent candidate’s favor despite Democrats making a big push and raising expectations that the state might go blue.

“Florida is dead to me!” the actor tweeted Wednesday after the state was solidly called for Trump. “Let the lemmings drive their golf carts into the ocean!”

The “John Wick” star was hardly the only celebrity to express disappointment with the state for going to Trump again, as it did in his 2016 race against Hillary Clinton. “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” shared a controversial tweet video that doctored a scene from “Star Wars” in which the Death Star fires up its weapon and blasts the state off the map.

“Do we have this technology yet?” the tweet reads.

According to a Fox News voter analysis, it was senior citizens and Cuban Americans that really helped the president secure a win in Florida.

Seniors in the Sunshine State went for Trump by a 9% margin over Democratic nominee Joe Biden – despite concerns that the president would do poorly in that demographic due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Cuban American voters favored the president’s reelection, even though 59% of Hispanic voters in general supported Biden, according to the survey, compared to Trump’s 40%.

Although Leguizamo seems to have written Florida off, he spent most of election night praising Arizona and encouraging its citizens to stay in the voting lines in an effort to turn the state, which went to Trump in 2016, blue for Biden.