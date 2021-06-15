John Legend delivered speech at daughter's graduation amid wife Chrissy Teigen's fight to regain her empire

John Legend put on a united family front on Monday at his daughter's graduation, the same day his wife Chrissy Teigen published a lengthy apology amid her cyberbullying scandal.

The award-winning singer took to social media to pride himself on the deliverance of his "biggest commencement speech ever." Legend also shared a snap decked out in a cap and gown while standing at a podium.

"Luna’s preschool pod left inspired, ready to face the world and go to bed when mommy and daddy say so," Legend captioned the pic.

It appears Teigen also was in attendance. She took to Instagram late Monday night to share a new tattoo she received of a butterfly drawn by Luna.

FARRAH ABRAHAM REACTS TO CHRISSY TEIGEN'S CYBERBULLYING STATEMENT: SHE STILL 'HAS NOT APOLOGIZED' TO ME

"I sobbed from beginning to end, breaking for laughter only when john’s much-anticipated-by-him commencement speech welcomed them to the workforce and listed the 5 p’s as pizza, peanut butter, petey, penny and parents. I sobbed because my god, what a year. But also, man. they’re SO young. Their eyes are gonna see so much," Teigen's caption reads in part.

Earlier that day, Teigen took to Twitter to share a lengthy post she penned on Medium addressing the "VERY humbling few weeks" and offering her apologies to anyone she may have hurt.

"Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past," she stated.

The star then went on to unequivocally denounce her past actions.

"I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry," she wrote.

CHRISSY TEIGEN’S CYBERBULLYING APOLOGY PROMPTS REACTIONS FROM HUSBAND JOHN LEGEND, MORE STARS: WE 'SEE YOU'

Teigen's apology was supported by other celebrities, including Legend. Several added heart emojis in lieu of written words, including Jennifer Garner and "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In Teigen’s post, the "Cravings" author explained that she got swept up in the early days of Twitter, when people were having fun posting random quips, musings and observations on the platform. This included "pop culture pile-ons" that the star now realizes weren’t as harmless as she thought.

"In reality, I was insecure, immature and in a world where I thought I needed to impress strangers to be accepted," she wrote. "If there was a pop culture pile-on, I took to Twitter to try to gain attention and show off what I at the time believed was a crude, clever, harmless quip. I thought it made me cool and relatable if I poked fun at celebrities."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Teigen wrote that she’s ashamed it took being publicly called out by some of her cyberbullying victims like Courtney Stodden for her to understand that "words have consequences and there are real people behind the Twitter handles I went after."

Meanwhile, Farrah Abraham, who was once trolled by Teigen online published a lengthy Medium essay herself on Tuesday, claiming she has yet to hear from the former model personally.