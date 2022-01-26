John David Duggar involved in plane crash with two passengers aboard after reported 'double engine failure'

John David Duggar, the former "19 Kids and Counting" star, was involved in a frightening aviation accident in October.

The fledgling pilot, 32, was at the helm of a Piper PA-30 aircraft registered to Medic Choppers, LLC, Oct. 29, 2021, when the plane went down in Waverly, Tennessee, around 7:13 p.m. local time, according to a preliminary accident report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) obtained by Fox News Digital Wednesday.

Duggar serves as director of business for the Medic Corps nonprofit organization tasked with deploying aircraft and emergency medical care during mass casualty incidents.

The report indicated that two other unnamed passengers were aboard the aircraft and that no injuries were reported despite "substantial" damage to the plane.

JOSH DUGGAR REQUESTS NEW TRIAL OR ACQUITTAL IN CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CASE

A full investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and a rep for the Duggar family did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Meanwhile, the Humphreys County Sheriff's Office confirmed to People magazine that "a family from Arkansas" was involved in the accident and that Duggar told an emergency dispatcher that the Piper PA-30 aircraft he was piloting experienced a "double engine failure."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The outlet cited FAA records in its report that the former "19 Kids and Counting" star obtained his flight instructor certification in the summer of 2021 and earned his commercial pilot license in November.

His wife, Abbie, also earned her student pilot license in August 2020, FAA records reportedly indicate.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Aviation enthusiasts, the Duggars were engaged in an airport hangar surrounded by planes, and they later shared wedding photos of themselves on a tarmac.

The crash came a short time before John David's older brother, Josh Duggar, stood trial on child pornography charges. Josh pleaded not guilty but was convicted on the charges. He is facing up to 20 years in prison.