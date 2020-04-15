Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals how support system helped her power through harrowing cancer battle

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has a new lease on life following her cancer battle and is giving thanks to those who helped her pull through.

The funnywoman, 59, recently endured the fight of her life against stage 2 breast cancer, and told People magazine it was the will of her own family that gave her the push she needed to come out the other side.

“You hear it all the time, but the people that I relied on the most, besides the very capable doctors and nurses who took care of me, were my family and my close friends,” the actress explained to the outlet for its latest cover story.

JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS CALLS TRUMP A 'PRETEND PRESIDENT': 'I AM NOT A FAN'

The “Veep” performer announced her breast cancer diagnosis in September 2017 and underwent a double mastectomy. Louis-Dreyfus, who also went through six rounds of chemotherapy, revealed she was cancer-free and returned to work in 2018.

Louis-Dreyfus said she had constant support from her friends and family, who kept her spirits high while she went through her treatments.

TERRY CREWS’ WIFE, REBECCA, UNDERGOES DOUBLE MASTECTOMY TWO WEEKS FOLLOWING BREAST CANCER DIAGNOSIS

“I was surrounded by people who were supporting me,” she said. “That was hugely meaningful, and I needed it. It helped me to believe I was going to get through.”

She also appreciated the support of her husband Brad Hall, 62, and her sons Henry, 28, and Charlie, 23, who never wavered from her side.

“It was like they had their hands underneath me holding me up,” the multiple-time Emmy winner said.

SHANNEN DOHERTY COPING WITH STAGE 4 BREAST CANCER DIAGNOSIS WITH THE HELP OF FRIENDS, DIET AND EXERCISE

Despite the circumstances, Louis-Dreyfus is certain the experience has brought her closer to her family, adding that with a new outlook on life, she appreciates the intimate moments being with family provided for her.

“I think whenever a family goes through a crisis and comes out the other end, you’re bound to have an intimacy that, perhaps, wasn’t quite there like it was before,” she said. “I mean, we were very close before, but I know how precious life is.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She added: “I got diagnosed with cancer, and I powered through it, and I came out the other side. I’m grateful for all of it.”