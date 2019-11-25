John Cusack says boycott MSNBC over network's Bernie Sanders coverage: 'Can u be intellectually honest?'

Far-left actor John Cusack called for his fans to boycott MSNBC over the liberal network’s coverage of 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders.

“Be clear MSNBC You did this to yourself no one made you parade neocons & neoliberal pundits to slander & smear a people’s movement that you KNOW is not radical but a return to FDR politics,” Cusack tweeted on Saturday along with a video detailing MSNBC’s “problem with Bernie Sanders.”

ANDREW YANG WON'T RETURN TO MSNBC UNTIL THEY APOLOGIZE 'ON-AIR' TO HIS CAMPAIGN

Cusack added the hashtag #BoycottMSNBC, which trended earlier in the week, when fellow 2020 Democratic candidate Andrew Yang slammed the network, too.

The two-plus minute video tweet by Cusack was a compilation of various MSNBC personalities and guests dismissing Sanders. Some of the network’s biggest stars are included, such as Chris Matthews, Stephanie Ruhle and “Morning Joe” mainstay Donny Deutsch.

The montage featured Ruhle comparing Sanders supporters to Trump voters and Deutsch even declaring he’d vote for Trump over Sanders.

MSNBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cusack sent follow-up tweets, mocking MSNBC being for being “intellectually honest” when it comes to Sanders.

Cusack also retweeted a video of an MSNBC interview with now-disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was critical of Sanders during the 2016 campaign.

ANDREW YANG ACCUSES MSNBC OF 'HYPOCRISY' AFTER LATEST DEMOCRATIC DEBATE

Cusack is an outspoken Sanders supporter who has gotten himself in hot water with political tweets in the past. He was blasted on social media in June for a tweet that critics called anti-Semitic, which he later blamed on a "bot." In a screenshot shared by journalist Yashar Ali, Cusack shared a cartoon, writing, "Follow the money." The cartoon shows a hand with a Star of David pushing down a group of people along with a Voltaire quote saying, "To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize." The tweet has since been deleted.

Shortly after the tweet was deleted, the "Say Anything" star explained to his followers that he was reacting to "pro Palestinian justice" and that a "bot" was to blame for the post.

Meanwhile, Yang had a harsh response to MSNBC after the network asked him to appear on-air amid his campaign's complaints that the network treated him unfairly in its coverage of the Democratic field.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Was asked to appear on @msnbc this weekend-- and told them that I’d be happy to after they apologize on-air, discuss and include our campaign consistent with our polling, and allow surrogates from our campaign as they do other candidates," Yang tweeted. "They think we need them. We don’t."

Yang and his followers previously attacked MSNBC, noting the relatively little amount of speaking time he had in comparison to other candidates at Wednesday's Democratic debate. Prior to that debate, the network excluded Yang from a graphic on polling and one previewing the debate.

Fox News’ Sam Dorman and Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.