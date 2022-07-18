John Cena and wife get married for the second time

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

John Cena and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh got married for the second time over the weekend close to two years after initially committing themselves to each other.

Cena and Shariatzadeh got married on Friday in Vancouver, Canada, at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia with both family and friends there to celebrate with them.

This is the couple’s second wedding, with the first taking place in Florida in October 2020. The first wedding very small due to COVID-19 surges and the country being on lockdown in result of the pandemic. It took place in the downtown office of attorney Dilip Patel, who served as the officiant.

They chose Vancouver as the location for their wedding because that is where the two met, while on set filming the comedy "Playing with Fire" in 2019. The two attended the premiere of the movie in October 2019 together, confirming their relationship.

JOHN CENA MARRIES SHAY SHARIATZADEH IN FLORIDA

"It's a wonderful day for a movie premiere and I got a beautiful date," Cena told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "What's truly special about this one is that no matter what projects I'm involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special."

Cena was famously involved in a relationship with WWE Diva and reality star Nikki Bella for six years, even getting engaged to her, before eventually going their separate ways in 2018. The breakup didn’t come as a surprise to those who watched them together on TV, and ultimately happened because Cena didn’t want to have children and Bella did.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

They both entered new relationships shortly after their breakup, with Cena starting a romance with Shariatzadeh and Bella finding love with "Dancing with the Stars" pro Artem Chigvintsev. Bella and Chigvintsev have since gotten engaged and welcomed their son Matteo Chigvintsev in July 2020.

Cena has put his WWE wrestling career behind him in recent years in order to focus more on his acting career, most recently starring as Peacemaker on the HBO Max series "The Peacemaker" and also in "The Suicide Squad."

For the time being however, he is just enjoying being a newlywed and soaking in every moment of the next few weeks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The second season of "The Peacemaker" is set to be released sometime in 2023.