WWE star John Cena reveals he was homeless before his rise to celebrity status

WWE star John Cena revealed he was once homeless before his rise to celebrity stardom.

Cena shared in a new interview that there was a time when he slept in the back seat of his car.

"I slept in my car for a while, which happened to be a very roomy 1991 Lincoln Town Car," Cena told The Sun . "I had my clothes in the trunk and I slept in the back seat."

At the time, Cena was working at a gym but he said the money didn’t cover all his bills.

NIKKI BELLA APOLOGIZES FOR PREVIOUS COMMENTS ON LATE WRESTLER CHYNA

"I’d wake up, use the locker rooms and the shower and repeat the process all over again," he added.

The "Dolittle" star first moved to Los Angeles in 1999. Cena’s father wasn’t supportive of the move and predicted the WWE star-turned-actor wouldn’t make it.

"Dad told me I would be home with my tail between my legs in two weeks," Cena told the outlet. "Sure enough, I went through my resources quickly and had to think on my feet. I didn’t want to go home crying."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Cena went on to star in "Trainwreck" alongside actress Amy Schumer and "Bumblebee." He will appear alongside Margot Robbie and Idris Elba in the upcoming film "The Suicide Squad."