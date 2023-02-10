Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

John Cena sports wild makeup, high heels and a skirt for new movie role

The WWE superstar was on the set of his movie 'Ricky Stanicky'

By Elizabeth Stanton | Fox News
John Cena talks potential return to WWE for his 20th anniversary Video

John Cena talks potential return to WWE for his 20th anniversary

John Cena talks potential return to the ring ahead of the 20th anniversary of his WWE television debut next month

John Cena is going all out for his new role.

The wrestler turned actor was photographed on the set of his film, "Ricky Stanicky," in Melbourne, Australia, sporting some wild looks.

Cena showed fans a side they hadn't seen before when he was spotted walking to set wearing a black T-shirt, plaid skirt and thigh-high black stockings.

The former WWE star's muscular legs were on full display in the look he finished with black high-heeled boots.

WWE STAR JOHN CENA REVEALS HE WAS HOMELESS BEFORE HIS RISE TO CELEBRITY STATUS

John Cena's legs were on full display in a plaid skirt, black thigh-high stockings and black heeled boots on the set of "Ricky Stanicky."

John Cena's legs were on full display in a plaid skirt, black thigh-high stockings and black heeled boots on the set of "Ricky Stanicky." (Backgrid AU/Backgrid)

Earlier in the week, Cena was snapped wearing mime-like makeup. His face was stark white with heavy black eyeliner and eyebrows drawn on.

Pink lipstick was added to top off the look. Many noted he looked almost unrecognizable.

John Cena is barely recognizable in full makeup on the set of his latest film. The actor and former wrestler is playing the titular character, Ricky Stanicky.

John Cena is barely recognizable in full makeup on the set of his latest film. The actor and former wrestler is playing the titular character, Ricky Stanicky. (Backgrid AU/Backgrid)

Along with all that makeup, he sported a baggy vest, button-down striped shirt and loose shorts paired with red and yellow socks and black shoes.

John Cena stars as a washed-up actor bringing an imaginary character to life in the new Peter Farrelly comedy.

John Cena stars as a washed-up actor bringing an imaginary character to life in the new Peter Farrelly comedy. (Backgrid AU/Backgrid)

Cena posted a tweet about the movie earlier this month, saying, "Beyond excited to help bring these characters to life (both on and off screen) with an incredible cast, our director and producers and partners at @AmazonStudios @primevideo. #RickyStanicky is a best friend to all — can’t wait for you to meet him!"

The cast also includes Zac Efron, William H. Macy and Jermaine Fowler.

"Ricky Stanicky" is being directed by Peter Farrelly, one half of the Farrelly brothers who created comedies like "Dumb and Dumber" and "There’s Something About Mary." 

Peter also directed "Green Book," which earned three Oscars in 2019 for best picture, best original screenplay and best supporting actor for Mahershala Ali.

Cena's new film, according to Variety, is about three friends who create the imaginary character Ricky Stanicky to blame for their bad behavior. When their partners become suspicious, they hire an actor to play Stanicky in real life. As the outlet put it, "The movie has dire, but hilarious consequences." Cena plays the titular character.

John Cena showed fans a side they'd never seen before with his looks on the set of his new movie.

John Cena showed fans a side they'd never seen before with his looks on the set of his new movie. (Backgrid AU/Backgrid)

Cena most recently starred in the HBO Max series "Peacemaker," based off of his character that appeared in 2021’s "The Suicide Squad." 

The "F9" star also celebrated breaking a Guinness World Record for most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. 

