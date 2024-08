Joey Lawrence has responded to rumors that he had an affair with co-star Melina Alves while still married to soon-to-be ex-wife Samantha Cope.

On Thursday, the actor took to social media to address the claims, denying any physical relationship with Alves.

"With a deep sense of responsibility, I want to respond to the recent allegations surrounding my personal life, including my divorce and the claims of an affair with Melina Alves," the statement began. "Melina and I became close friends and I did not have a physical relationship with her while filming the movie ‘Socked in for Christmas.’ These rumors are false. Our bond was based on shared experiences and an understanding of the challenges we were both facing in our personal lives."

"At the time I met Melina, I was in the midst of a deeply troubled marriage," he continued. "I was clinging to the hope that I could save a relationship that, in my heart, I knew was beyond saving. My short-lived marriage was fraught with difficulties from the beginning. Our difference became insurmountable."

"As a father, my three daughters are my world," Lawrence added. "They are, and always will be, my top priority. The unraveling of my marriage was tied to my realization that there was no way my two eldest daughters were going to be accepted by my wife to be part of my family. I cannot and will not compromise on the love and care that my daughters deserve, and this realization played a significant role in the breakdown of my relationship."

"I understand that my life is often in the public eye, and with that comes a level of scrutiny that can be difficult to bear," he concluded. "However, I must emphasize that the well-being of my children is of the utmost importance. Thank you for your understanding and respect as I navigate this chapter in my family's life."

A representative for Lawrence did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Cope filed for divorce on August 13, two months after their date of separation, which was on June 7, 2024, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. The couple, who wed in 2022, share a one-year-old daughter, Dylan, whom Cope is seeking full physical custody of. Lawrence is also dad to two older daughters, Charleston and Liberty, with his ex-wife Chandie Yawn-Nelson.

According to People magazine, Lawrence and Alves met on the set of their upcoming movie, "Socked in for Christmas."

"Joey met Melina Alves on the set of their movie, where she was a producer. He then love-bombed her just like he love-bombed Samantha. He continued to date Melina even after Samantha found out about it and confronted him," a source told the outlet.

Lawrence allegedly "fooled their [marriage] counselor" and would "get ready for dates with Melina while Sam watched, bawling her eyes out," the source claimed.

Alves’ estranged husband, Edward Rider, filed for divorce a few weeks before Cope submitted paperwork to separate from Lawrence, according to TMZ .

The outlet reportedly obtained the divorce filings of Rider. The documents alleged that he had discovered in March that Alves and Lawrence had been having an affair.

On Wednesday, Alves addressed the rumors on her own social media account.

"It is with a deep sadness and heavy heart that I must address the recent allegations about the relationship between myself and Joey Lawrence, which have unfortunately become a public matter," Alves wrote on Instagram. "As a private person, it is deeply distressing to see such personal and sensitive issues being discussed so openly and inaccurately."

"First and foremost, I want to clarify that there was no sexual relationship between Joey and myself while we were on set filming ‘Socked in for Christmas,’" she added. "Our relationship was a meaningful friendship that developed naturally due to the many similarities in our personal situations. When I met Joey, I was immediately struck by his kindness, warmth, and genuine character. We found common ground in our shared experiences, which led to a strong, supportive friendship that has been a source of strength for both of us."

"Furthermore, I feel compelled to share that my estranged husband has presented situations that necessitated me to obtain a temporary restraining order. This was a difficult and deeply personal decision, made solely to protect myself in a time of vulnerability."

Alves added Rider had "violated the restraining order and on the day I went to the police department to report the violation, he immediately contacted news outlets, further victimizing me."

