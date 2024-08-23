Joey Lawrence accused of affair with married co-star after wife Samantha Cope files for divorce

Joey Lawrence is accused of having an extramarital affair just over a week after his wife, Samantha Cope, filed for divorce.

According to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Cope filed for divorce and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

The divorce was filed on Aug. 13, two months after their date of separation, which was on June 7, 2024, the court doc stated. The split occurred two years after Lawrence and Cope tied the knot in May 2022.

'MASKED SINGER' STAR JOEY LAWRENCE REUNITES WITH BROTHERS FOR NEW FOX SHOW, TALKS POSSIBLE 'BLOSSOM' REBOOT

Lawrence’s rumored affair was allegedly a factor in the couple’s split. The actor reportedly got romantically involved with his married co-star, Melina Alves. The two worked on the upcoming film, "Socked in for Christmas."



"Joey met Melina Alves on the set of their movie, where she was a producer," a People source claimed. "He then love-bombed her just like he love-bombed Samantha. He continued to date Melina even after Samantha found out about it and confronted him."

Cope suggested the two go to counseling, but apparently Lawrence "fooled their counselor" and would "get ready for dates with Melina while Sam watched, bawling her eyes out," the source alleged.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Alves’ estranged husband reportedly filed for divorce a few weeks after Cope submitted paperwork to separate from Lawrence.

Reps for Lawrence, Cope and Alves did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

According to the divorce filing, Cope is seeking full physical custody of their one-year-old daughter, Dylan, while permitting Lawrence visitation at her discretion. Cope additionally requested to block the court's ability to award either side spousal support.

"Samantha will have 100% physical custody of Dylan with visitation to Joe at Samantha's discretion. Once Dylan is 3 or older, Joe will have the option to take her for 2 nights in her home location if he is not working and can facilitate her visiting," the court documents stated.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"He will not take her for long, extended periods of time until she is old enough to specifically ask for the visitation time… She is not to be in the presence of any non-family members while with Joe unless agreed upon by Samantha."

The couple welcomed their daughter in January 2023.

"The Masked Singer" star previously filed for divorce from Chandie Lawrence after 15 years of marriage. They share two daughters, Charleston and Liberty.

JOEY LAWRENCE CREDITS PARENTS FOR KEEPING HIM SAFE DURING ‘VERY VULNERABLE MOMENTS' AS CHILD STAR

Despite the divorce, Lawrence reposted a fan video on his Instagram story Friday that showed some of the actor’s scenes from "Blossom," "Brotherly Love," "Gimme a Break!" and "Melissa and Joey."

Ahead of their split, Cope shared a cryptic message on social media.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Not everything you lose is a loss. Some things are a freedom. Some things are a second chance. Some things are a miracle in disguise," the Instagram post read in part.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

The couple met in 2021 while filming Lifetime’s "My Husband’s Secret Brother."

Lawrence’s acting career spans more than four decades, as he first starred in commercials before making his way on to television in guest spots on "Diff'rent Strokes" and "Silver Spoons."

The "Swim" actor starred in "Brotherly Love" with his two siblings, Matthew and Andrew. The family sitcom aired from 1995 until 1997.