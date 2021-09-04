Joe Rogan reveals he's negative for COVID-19 in health update

Joe Rogan revealed he tested negative for coronavirus in a health update shared Friday to Instagram.

"Tested negative today! Thanks for all the kind wishes!" Rogan captioned a photo of his negative test result.

The podcast host originally announced the news about his diagnosis Wednesday on his Instagram.

"I GOT COVID," Rogan captioned a video update. "My apologies, but we have to move the Nashville show to Sunday, October 24. Much love to you all."

Rogan said that his symptoms included "feeling very weary," "a headache" and feeling "run down" before a fever and "sweats" set in overnight.

"I knew what was going on," the comedian said.

"We immediately threw the kitchen sink at it. All kinds of meds," the star explained. "Monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-pak, prednisone, everything. And I also got an anti-D drip and a vitamin drip."

Ivermectin has become a hot topic lately, as it is an anti-parasitic drug often used to treat animals. The FDA has advised against humans using the drug to treat coronavirus, warning that it hasn't been tested, interacts with some medications and could cause an overdose.

Rogan said that he underwent such treatment for three days.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.