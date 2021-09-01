Joe Rogan says he's contracted coronavirus, is treating it with ivermectin

Joe Rogan has come down with coronavirus.

The 54-year-old comedian took to Instagram on Wednesday to share with fans that he'd contracted the virus after being out on "the road."

"I GOT COVID," he wrote in the caption alongside a video of himself explaining his diagnosis. "My apologies, but we have to move the Nashville show to Sunday, October 24."

He concluded: "Much love to you all."

The podcast host said that his symptoms included "feeling very weary," "a headache" and feeling "run down" before a fever and "sweats" set in. Upon being tested, Rogan was informed that he had contracted COVID-19.

He said he's treating the affliction with ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug often used to treat animals. The FDA has advised against humans using the drug to treat coronavirus.

This is a developing story, check back for updates…