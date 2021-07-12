Jodie Turner-Smith the victim of diamond heist at Cannes hotel, priceless family items taken

New details have emerged about Jodie Turner-Smith’s troubling jewelry theft in Cannes.

Sources close to Turner-Smith tell Variety that the actor, who was staying at the Marriott hotel on the Croisette, had been at breakfast on Friday when robbers broke into her room and stole jewels worth several tens of thousands of euros. One of the items was effectively priceless: her mother’s wedding ring.

Turner-Smith was immediately moved from the Marriott to the Majestic hotel, a few blocks down the Croisette, and was given a large security detail, which has been accompanying her everywhere. The actor is in town with her one-year-old daughter, which has especially heightened concerns about her safety.

It’s believed Turner-Smith, who is in Cannes for the first time, may have been targeted after wearing gold and diamond jewelry from the Gucci High Jewelry line to the "After Yang" premiere on Thursday night. Although the jewelry was immediately taken back following the premiere, it’s believed the robbers may have broken into Turner-Smith’s room believing the items were still in her possession.

Despite the traumatic episode, Turner-Smith carried on with her appearances and work in Cannes, even sitting down with Variety for a Kering Women in Motion talk on Sunday.

Later on Sunday, Turner-Smith tweeted: "didn’t think i would be spending 2.5 hours in the police station on my final day in cannes, but here we are…"

A publicist for the actor confirmed to Variety that she was spending time at the police station to report a jewelry theft, which occurred on Friday. The Cannes Police Department did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

Local publication Nice-Matin reported on the theft on Friday but did not name the hotel or victim. The source also noted that Turner-Smith was staying at the Marriott, though details have not been confirmed and Marriott did not immediately respond to a request for comment. According to the Nice-Matin, there was no forced entry of the hotel room’s door, which is opened using a key card, and an investigation is underway.

On Sunday, Turner-Smith spoke to Variety about the lack of opportunities and support for women and people of color in the film industry during Kering’s Women in Motion conversation.

"I want to make my life about not only working with incredible directors but working with women, working with women of color, using the opportunities that I have to give opportunities to people where the industry is being gate-kept to them or [who] are not being given the level of respect they deserve when they are extremely talented," Turner-Smith said.

Major jewel thefts have taken place in the past during the festival, including the $1 million Chopard theft in 2013 from the Novotel.