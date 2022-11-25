Jodie Sweetin on possible 'Fuller House' reunion: 'Who knows what could happen'

Jodie Sweetin says anything is possible when it comes to a "Fuller House" reunion.

During an interview with E! News, Sweetin discussed the possibility of coming back for a reboot of "Fuller House." Sweetin's "Fuller House" co-star, John Stamos, has previously revealed he doesn't think he would return for another reboot, however, Sweetin provided a more open-ended response.

"I feel like at this point who knows what could happen. I’m never opposed to it. I still think that ‘The Golden Girls’ version of ‘Fullest House’ could happen," she said. "I could see myself in a moo-moo on a lanai in Miami. I feel that already. I would not be opposed to it, but we’ll see what happens."

Sweetin said she'll never say never saying, "if you would have asked us 20 some odd years ago would we do a reboot of ‘Full House,’ we all would have been like no probably not," adding people should "give it another 20 years" and "we’ll see what happens."

‘FULL HOUSE’ STARS JOHN STAMOS AND JODIE SWEETIN HONOR BOB SAGET, REFLECT ON SHOW’S 35th ANNIVERSARY

The cast of the show remains close to this day, with Sweetin saying the late Bob Saget was the one who always made sure they got together over the years.

"I forget what it was, but I was thinking about something, and it was a moment where I just missed him. He was the one making phone calls and now we have to continue on without him," she explained. "We do see each other. We get together for BBQs and dinners when we’re not all working, or at least in the same state."

Saget tragically passed away in January 2022 after experiencing head trauma, most likely due to a fall. He was on tour at the time of his death and had just finished a show in Florida.

Since the end of "Fuller House," Sweetin has made a name for herself as the go-to actress for Christmas movies. She has been in so many, she jokingly remarked, "sometimes it feels like I’ve been in hundreds of them, or just one really long one that just keeps on going."

Her most recent movie, "Merry Swissmas," takes place in Switzerland, and Sweetin plays Alex, a woman who travels to Switzerland to help her mother open an inn she recently purchased.

"I show up, I haven’t been there yet, helping mom out, and my mom has decided that I need to repair some things with my old best friend, who started dating my ex. So there’s some drama in it," Sweetin said. "I’m there helping my mom out, and surprise surprise, here comes my old best friend with her mom, and so not only do I have to deal with family, but I’ve got to figure out if I want to repair this relationship."

Although she is struck with one bad surprise, she says "luckily, the new manager at my mom’s inn happens to be very cute." The manager is played by actor Tim Rosen, who also starred as Mutt in "Schitt's Creek."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Liam, is the manager at my mom’s new inn and I happen to maybe start a spark with him," Sweetin said.

Sweetin also spilled the beans on some unknown rules networks have for Christmas movies, including how often couples are allowed to kiss in movies, saying they are limited to just one.

"Sometimes you'll get away with two. I did, also this year, a Hallmark Christmas movie, called ‘The Cozy Christmas Inn,’ and in that one there were two kisses, but it was because the characters had dated before, and then split," she explained. "It used to be very strict, one kiss, at the end only. Lot’s of almost ones, but sometimes you’ll get away with two."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Merry Swismass" premiered on Lifetime earlier this month and is available to rent on Amazon Prime.