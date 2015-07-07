Job opening: Miss USA looking for host/hostess with most/mostess

While many got to spend the long 4th of July weekend celebrating with friends and family, it looks like those who are in charge of organizing the 2015 Miss USA pageant didn't get a break at all.

Sources tell ET that the producers of Miss USA and execs at the Reelz channel are working overtime to try and find replacement hosts after MSNBC news anchor Thomas Roberts and Dancing With the Stars' Cheryl Burke dropped out of hosting the pageant last week.

According to sources, producers are scrambling to find possible hosts, but it's more difficult than anticipated. They have reportedly made multiple offers, but no one has yet to accept them, and producers are hoping to announce the new hosts early this week.

Rehearsals for the pageant, which takes place July 12, are already underway in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and time is off the essence.

Burke and Roberts pulled out of the Miss USA pageant in light of anti-immigration remarks made by Donald Trump, who co-owns the Miss Universe Organization which puts on the event.

Reelz picked up the Miss USA broadcast after NBC and Univision cut ties with Trump over the same controversy.

