Joan Rivers wins posthumous Grammy award

Joan Rivers had one last memorable moment on the red carpet.

During E!’s telecast of the Grammys red carpet Sunday night, news broke that Rivers had posthumously won the Grammy for best spoken word album for “Diary of a Mad Diva.”

Her former “Fashion Police” co-hosts shared the news live on the carpet. Kelly Osbourne appeared to choke up as she congratulated her co-worker and friend.

The win marked Rivers’ first at the Grammys. She was previously nominated in 1984 for her comedy album, “What Becomes a Semi-Legend Most?”

