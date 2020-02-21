Jennifer Lopez bathroom selfie inspires moms to post bikini pics with #JLoChallenge

A Jennifer Lopez bikini selfie has unintentionally inspired hundreds of moms to post their own body-positive selfies in what is being dubbed the “#JLoChallenge.”

Lopez, 50, stunned the Internet on Sunday when she posted a bathroom selfie on Instagram wearing a white two-piece bikini with the caption: “Relaxed and recharged.”

Fans, particularly women, praised the photo which showed off the mom of two’s impressive body. The Instagram post has since garnered over 8 million likes.

Many argued that if J.Lo can post a casual bikini selfie at 50, while also being a mom and one of the most successful entertainers in the world, then there’s no excuse why others can’t.

Now moms across the Internet are posting selfies of their own and embracing their bodies, which come in all shapes and sizes.

“Thank you @jlo for inspiring this spontaneous pic this morning. Our lives doesn’t (sic) have to end when we become mothers, it adds to it,” posted Instagram user @bilybean, a 32-year-old mom of three and fitness instructor.

“If she can do it, if I can do it, if thousands of working moms who come in all sizes, shapes and ages can do it - then YOU CAN DO IT!!!”

Instagram user @uvaldetxnoexcusemom shared a bathroom selfie showing her cesarean section scar.

“Let’s proudly share our bathroom selfies in workout clothes/swimsuits with the world!” she wrote. “If Jennifer Lopez can do it, we can do it! Regardless of age, size or shape, we CAN be healthy!”

“I'm not comfortable in a bathing suit, but it's all in my head,” posted mother of two Katelyn Beevers, who shared that after giving birth to her children she was “exhausted and unmotivated.”

That all changed, however, after two of her friends encouraged her to run a half marathon.



“Running again helped me find myself and it sparked the motivation I needed!” Beevers said. “I can be the mom I want to be and show my kids what a strong woman looks like! I can be the example for my daughter to love herself.”

No word on whether Lopez is aware of the wave that is the #JLoChallenge, but she certainly knows how to make an impression.